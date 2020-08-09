The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) protects the first 400 miles of river that starts at Lake Itasca and exits at the southern border of the state, flowing all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Acknowledging its vast size, Executive Director Tim Terrill said he understands why people would be hesitant to jump in with a canoe or kayak.
That is why the MHB has been encouraging counties to collaborate on signage detailing boat landing locations, the distance between them, safety information and even the ability to connect to an app that will show a user’s location on the river in real time.
“The Mississippi Headwaters Board was created as an organization to protect the Mississippi River, the natural, cultural, recreational and scientific values of it,” Terrill said to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. “Today we have an opportunity to help protect its recreational value.”
Aitkin County, with the most miles of the Mississippi River in its borders, partnered with MHB on an information kiosk and also added a halfway and end point marker on portions of the river for recreationalists and other visitors to the area.
Since the purpose of the project is to attract and inform visitors to the river, Terrill said appealing to people’s interest in nature while allowing them access to technology could serve the modern river visitor.
“Let’s face it, our smartphones are with us and we like information that is instantaneous,” he said.
Which is why the kiosk, full of information and historical details on its own, will feature a Quick Response (QR) code, a small image scanned by smartphones to direct users to the free app Avenza Maps, so canoe, kayak and other river users can see their location in real time on both Apple and Android.
Terrill himself would design the signage and supply the information, while the MHB proposed the county build the kiosk to surround the signage and install the signage itself. The entry kiosk would be placed at Belle Prairie Park, and the exit sign, to be placed by the city of Little Falls, will be posted five miles down the river at LeBourget Park.
In its responsibility to install the kiosk, the county would also have to pay for the lumber, which Terrill estimated would cost about $500, but the cost would depend on the county’s construction plan.
“If for some reason it gets wrecked in the first five years we’ll go on a 50% cost share basis with the county and we’ll redo the sign and replace it,” he said.
After that five year period the county may choose to keep up the kiosk itself or take it down.
The County Board of Commissioners decided to postpone an official vote for the Mississippi River signage collaboration with the MHB until a cost estimate is determined. Terrill said if the plan is approved, signage could be placed by next year.
