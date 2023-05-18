McKayla Misbe and Kaleah Olesch have been named as the May Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Misbe is the daughter of Missy Hemmesch and Christopher Misbe and has three siblings, Bradyn and Landon Hemmesch and Desiree Misbe.
During her high school years, Misbe was involved in choir, Bella Voce, Chamber Choir, musicals, spring plays, Knowledge Bowl and dance.
Her favorite activity was musical theater.
“I am able to express myself through singing and acting,” she said. “Both of which I love to do.”
Connections she’s made with her teachers and classmates over the years provide her most memorable experiences.
“For example, Ms. Jones knows how to make my tea just right, and Ms. Otremba offers me ‘emotional support’ chocolate when I have a bad day,” she said.
Her uncle, who is also her Godfather, is her role model.
“He has always been there for me and is one of the hardest workers I know,” she said. “He knows how to stand up for himself and others and he has a huge heart.”
It was during her freshman year, that Misbe said she experienced her greatest accomplishment — competing at the state dance competition.
“McKayla is a wonderful student and musician. She works hard, shows empathy for those around her, and encourages others to be their best,” said Pierz Choir Director Stephanie Otremba.
“She is always open to learning. I’ve been so impressed with the progress she’s made this year, both in school and in her extracurriculars,” Otremba said. “She’s a light in the music department and the high school and she will be greatly missed next year,” Otremba said.
The young woman whose friends would describe her as bubbly, empathetic and a good listener, will miss see those friends and her teachers every day as she heads to St. Cloud State University to pursue an RN degree.
Olesch is the daughter of Shawn and Amie Olesch and has four siblings, Mariah, Kiara, Braydin and Jaylah.
Olesch was busy during her high school career, participating in basketball, volleyball, track, symphonic band, jazz band, select choir, chamber choir, women’s choir, musicals and Knowledge Bowl.
Of that long list of activities, track is her favorite.
“Whether someone is competing or not, everyone is cheering and supportive of everyone,” she said.
“Music in the Park,” is her most memorable experience, Olesch said.
She listed her dad as her role model.
“Not only is he always there for me, but his family. He always is so supportive in my decisions and any of my activities that I am involved in,” she said. “Whether I have a concert to play or sing at, game to compete in, a meet to run or a show to perform, my dad tries his best to make it to 100% of them.”
Band Director Joel Pohland said Olesch has been an incredible student, not only in the band room, but overall for the years he has known her.
“Her transformation over the years has been quite impressive. She has really developed a sense of knowing herself and not being afraid to be unique,” he said. “I love that Kaleah always follows her own path, is not concerned with what other think, and is always willing to push herself to find success.
“Even through adversity, Kaleah shows great poise and I know that her next adventure will be her greatest one yet and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes,” Pohland said.
It is under Pohland’s tutelage that Olesch participated in what she said was her greatest accomplishment — when the Jazz Band went to the Eau Claire Jazz Festival and won first place .
Olesch, who said her friends would describe her as kind, thoughtful and passionate, will miss all of the great opportunities to make fun memories and hang out with her friends after graduation.
She plans to attend the University of Moorhead to major in animation.
Misbe and Olesch round out the Students of the Month for the Class of 2023 are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of
