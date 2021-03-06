Miracle baby born against all odds

Their miracle baby. That is what Scott and Molly Sobania of Bowlus call their daughter, Lena Alma Sobania. Against all odds, she was born Jan. 27, at 10:13 p.m. at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. She weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long. She was named after Molly’s great-great-aunt, Lena and Scott’s great-grandma, Alma.
Scott and Molly’s story began well before Lena’s birth. Like many couples, they were eager to start their own family after they married July 31, 2010. After a year, she became pregnant and they were thrilled. However, the joy was cut short when she miscarried the baby at about 10 weeks.
The couple spent tens of thousands of dollars on fertility treatments for Molly — many of which caused a number of side effects, including hormonal emotions and excruciating pain. While some people suggested that they adopt, both Molly and Scott resisted. Their goal and focus was to have a biological child. Part of them also wondered how they could ever feel like the baby was truly theirs, Scott said.
Five years of trying to get pregnant took a toll on Molly’s mental health. At times, she even felt suicidal with the thought that if she couldn’t have any children, she didn’t want to be around, she said.
Although it was common for Molly to pray every night to God to get pregnant, the family’s situation changed after she changed her prayer. She asked God to take away her desire to be a mom if she wasn’t take meant to be one. At the same time, she also asked for God to show her the path she should if she was meant to be a mom after all. The answer came to her the next morning, which was foster care.
Over the years, Scott and Molly have adopted four foster children — Roman, Aubrey, Laura and Olive. Initially, the plan had been to only adopt the first three. However, when she received a call from a social worker about Olive in September 2019, who asked if they would be willing to adopt the little baby girl, they both jumped at the opportunity.
“They had several other families they were considering to adopt her. The deciding factor was that she was going to be high special needs, so she needed a family that was able to take that on and we had that experience,” Molly said.
With a fourth child added to the family, Scott and Molly decided their family was complete.
“We were happy with the four,” she said.
Neither of them anticipated the surprise and shock Father’s Day 2020 would bring them — a positive pregnancy test.
Molly and Scott told their children immediately. It came as a shock to them, as well, since they had always been told that their mom’s belly was “broken,” Molly said.
“They had a lot of questions. They asked, ‘How come your belly isn’t broken anymore?’ I said, ‘God fixed it,’” she said.
Although they were thrilled about the baby on the way, Molly didn’t have the greatest pregnancy experience. The first few months, she had an extreme morning sickness and was vomiting so much to the point she was concerned about her ability to care for the other children. She and Scott were also nervous given their history. However, all their fears were stilled once she had an ultrasound at 16 weeks gestation.
“I got to see it was a girl. The ultrasound lady told me she was perfect,” she said.
The morning sickness had also dissipated by then and Molly was able to enjoy her pregnancy. All was well.
Four weeks later at the 20-week anatomy scan, it became evident that Lena wasn’t developing normally. She had unusually short arms and legs. After an additional few weeks, it appeared Lena was missing the inferior vermis part of her brain and had heart problems.
“I cried for a couple of days, then was OK. There was nothing that could be done about it, so why cry? There was nothing they could tell me that would change how I felt about her at this point — my beautiful baby that I would love always,” she said.
Monitored by ultrasound weekly, Molly said each continued to show that part of Lena’s brain was missing. It wasn’t until after she had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) done weeks later that revealed Lena has a fully normal and healthy brain.
“I know how many people prayed for her and it meant so much,” she said.
As the weeks went by, the doctors became more concerned for Lena as her heartbeat continued to be fast. As a result, Molly was monitored twice a week where Lena’s heartbeat was checked to make sure she was OK.
As time went by, Molly had a growing feeling that her body wasn’t taking care of Lena in the womb. She kept telling the doctors that she would be better off on the outside where they could care for her.
“I was scared for her. Every day I felt like a ticking time bomb, like something was going to happen to her, so I tried to stay calm the best I could to keep her healthy,” she said.
Around the same time, Olive, who had been born prematurely at 32 weeks, started having strange episodes.
“She has genetic defects and part of it is that she has strange episodes. It started out where she would just fall down, couldn’t move, couldn’t hold her head up and it took about three hours to get her out of it. It was very scary,” she said.
Olive was later diagnosed in about mid-February with benign paroxysmal torticollis.
“It’s like really bad migraines,” she said.
It was initially planned that Molly would be induced at 37 weeks. However, it was decided to induce her a week early as Lena continued to have a rapid heartbeat and wasn’t getting enough blood flow.
“When the doctor told me they would induce me either that day or the next, I was excited. They said that most people that get induced aren’t as happy. I wasn’t scared. I was so ready and had my hospital bag packed for months,” she said.
Molly was in labor for 30 hours. It was a pain like no other, she said. For some reason, nothing happened. When Lena’s heartbeat suddenly started dropping, it was decided that she would be delivered through an emergency cesarean delivery (C-section) instead.
Initially, Molly had expected that the doctor would hand her Lena, but because her breathing wasn’t very good, she was intubated right away. Molly had barely a glimpse of her, she said. The next first time she truly saw her daughter, Lena’s face was covered with tubes, had a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) on and wires all over that made it just about impossible to see her face.
Lena spent four weeks in the neonatal intensive car unit (NICU) in St. Cloud. Molly visited her during the day and returned home in the late afternoon to keep their other children on a good routine.
Although Roman, Aubrey, Laura and Olive didn’t immediately meet Lena, they saw many photos of her and longed for the time they could welcome their new baby sister home. They were more than ready to shower her with love.
Molly said at first she and Scott had wondered how their other children would take it once Lena was born given the fact that she is their biological daughter and they are adopted. Once she overheard Roman talking with Aubrey about it, she knew they would all be just fine.
Aubrey and Roman remain in contact with their biological mom. Although they call Molly “mom,” they are well aware they have two moms — something they consider to be a blessing. They didn’t want Lena to feel like she was missing out.
“I overheard Roman tell Aubrey, ‘We have to make sure we don’t make Lena feel bad because she only has one mom,’” Molly said.
Scott and Molly were able to bring Lena home Wednesday, Feb. 24. It was a special feeling to finally have the entire family together, she said.
Since Lena was born, it is evident that she does have heart problems, which will be continuously monitored. She was also diagnosed with Turner Syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder in which a female is born with only one X chromosome.
Looking back at the stressful time surrounding her pregnancy, Molly said it wasn’t until after Lena was born they really started realizing what a true miracle she is. Not only the fact that she was able to get pregnant after a decade, but also that she carried Lena to 36 weeks and that she is still alive.
The majority of pregnancies where the baby has Turner Syndrome end in miscarriage, some authors reporting a mortality rate of as high as 99% from the first trimester. If, by chance, the baby is carried further along, the chance of the baby being stillborn is extremely high, Molly said.
Although it is likely because of her diagnosis, that Lena will only grow to about 4 feet, 5 inches, will not be able to have children and may have a variety of medical and developmental problems, Scott and Molly are OK with it. They love her all the same. Children with Turner Syndrome can also go on to lead healthy and successful lives.
“She is our miracle baby,” Molly said.
