Blake Arnold Johnson, 61, Minnetonka, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years of probation after he was convicted in Morrison County District Court of one felony count of disarming a peace officer and a gross misdemeanor count of second degree DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 22, 2020, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol had received multiple complaints about a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 371. The trooper observed the suspect vehicle and noted that it was weaving on the roadway. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Johnson.
Johnson denied that he had been drinking, but the trooper noted he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, along with bloodshot, watery eyes.
Johnson performed poorly on multiple field sobriety tasks and only pretended to blow when asked to do so into a portable breath test machine.
During the subsequent arrest, Johnson reached out with his hands and grabbed the trooper’s holstered handgun. The trooper spun around and blocked his hands from grabbing the firearm.
Johnson was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he gave two adequate breath samples that showed a blood alcohol concentration of .27.
Johnson received a stay of adjudication on two years, six months of probation and credit for one day served in local confinement for the felony charge of disarming a peace officer. He was sentenced to six years of probation for the gross misdemeanor. A second gross misdemeanor charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.
