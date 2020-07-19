Minnesota Eight: Fifty years since protesters caught in Little Falls

Fifty years ago, on July 10, 1970, four teams made up of two or three people set out from Minneapolis to break into Selective Services offices in Little Falls, Alexandria, Winona and Wabasha. Protesting the war in Vietnam, the purpose was to destroy as many military draft files as possible, said Frank Kroncke of San Diego, Calif. one of the protesters who broke into the Little Falls office.
Kroncke said destroying the files kept young men from being drafted into the war. Since the draft files were not saved electronically back then, once the file was gone, the military wouldn’t know who to draft, he said. Some whose files had been destroyed received a letter to re-register, but many didn’t.
“The more we found out about the war, the more it didn’t make sense. Many didn’t want to go fight a stupid war. They wanted to become carpenters, plumbers and do other things,” he said.
Kroncke is one of what became known as the “Minnesota Eight.” It was eight of them who were caught, arrested and charged federally that night.
“We took the risk. More than anything, it was a symbolic act, but looking at our world today, did we have an impact? I am not so sure,” he said.
Kroncke said he had never been to Little Falls before that late July night in 1970.
“We didn’t find out where we were going until we were ready to hit the road. Because they were worried about snitches and people infiltrating the group, they didn’t tell you where you would go until the night of the event” he said.
Kroncke, who had been involved in four or five other raids of Selective Services offices, was teamed up with Mike Therriault. It never dawned on them that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were even aware of them.
Therriault and Kroncke arrived in Little Falls about 11 p.m. and drove around for a while to make sure there were no cops around. Then, they just waited for the hour to strike midnight. They crawled up on the roof and entered the office through a window.
“We found the file drawers locked, which was unusual back then. We tried not to make too much noise as we were trying to break the lock,” Kroncke said.
Surrounded by darkness, Therriault said he thought he could hear people and that he thought somebody was in the building with them, Kroncke said.
“I said, ‘No, it can’t be’ and then we could see these guns pointed at us,” he said.
Kroncke said to this day he doesn’t know what motivated him to say it , but when faced with the FBI agents telling them to not move or they would shoot, he said, “You have nothing to fear from us and we have nothing to fear from you,’” he said.
Kroncke, Therriault and the others who were caught that night, were charged with the federal crime of interference with the Selective Service by force, violence or otherwise. Instead of denying their act, Kroncke said they admitted to what they had done, took responsibility for it and used the trials as they had done with the raids, as a political act with the goal of informing the American people of the war in Vietnam.
Although Kroncke, who represented himself at the trial, presented a variety of evidence and testimony that it was necessary to attack the Selective Service office for religious reasons, the jury was instructed to disregard any of it.
“They had no choice but to come back with a guilty verdict,” he said.
Both Kroncke and Therriault were convicted to five years in federal prison.
Adjusting to prison was hard, Kroncke said. While he had spent significant time in a monastery in his earlier days, nothing could have prepared him for prison life.
As soon as he arrived, he was placed in solitary confinement. Why? He doesn’t know.
Two weeks later when he was let out of solitary confinement, the other inmates wondered why he had been there in the first place. Was he a snitch or was he a ring leader?
“You have nowhere to go for privacy whatsoever in prison. It is so boring, There is nothing to do and nothing really of value that you can learn,” he said.
To help pass time, Kroncke learned how to repair cars.
Kroncke, who is now 75, lives in San Diego with his son, Nicholas. Several of the remaining Minnesota Eight live in the Minneapolis area. The only one Kroncke has not been in contact with since 1970 is Clif Ulen, who pled guilty and was given probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.