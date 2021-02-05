Ebonie Jae Byrd, 21, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of removing or altering the serial number from a firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 28, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on U.S. Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper stopped the vehicle and noted that there was a driver and three passengers inside. The passenger seated in the rear passenger seat allegedly provided the trooper with an Arizona driver’s license.
The trooper allegedly detected a strong scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle while standing at the window. He conducted a search of the vehicle and, on the floor near the rear passenger seat, he located a Taurus pistol, according to the complaint. The pistol’s serial number had been filed off, and had a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber. The pistol had been at the feet of the passenger who had allegedly identified herself as Buford.
The passenger allegedly admitted that she gave a false name and date of birth before identifying herself as Byrd. She also acknowledged ownership of the firearm, according to the complaint.
If convicted of the felony, Byrd faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
