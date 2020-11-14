Corbin Ronnell Henry, 31, Minneapolis, was sentenced to five years of probation last month stemming from a domestic assault that occurred in Little Falls in December 2019.
Henry pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in January. On Oct. 28, District Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel issued a sentence of five years of probation with 48 days credit for time served in local confinement.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 1, 2019, incident during which law enforcement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on 11th Street Northeast. The caller allegedly stated that Henry was intoxicated and locked a female, who was not wearing pants, out of her apartment. The caller allegedly said it sounded like Henry had assaulted the female.
The victim told law enforcement that she was in a romantic relationship with Henry and that he had allegedly been drinking. She alleged “he got angry at her for looking at her cell phone.”
The victim alleged that, after Henry had stolen her cell phone, she went into a bathroom to hide and he allegedly kicked the door open. She alleged that he “grabbed her by the throat and choked her,” alleging he had “both hands around her neck and pushed her against a wall.” The victim told law enforcement she could not breathe for a short period of time, and that she thought Henry was going to kill her.
Law enforcement noted in the incident report that there was “considerable damage” done to the apartment.
As part of the guilty plea, three misdemeanor charges stemming from the same incident were dismissed.
