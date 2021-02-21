Mindfulness, a way to combat stress

Over the last year, there has been a lot of talk about mindfulness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the skills learned and the benefits achieved from being mindful can make a huge difference in a person’s life even after the pandemic. It’s simply a way of life and a way to be more aware of one’s self, said Jill Dahmen, therapist and owner of Quiet Waters Counseling in Little Falls.
“With mindfulness, I think about it in two ways — being present and being aware,” she said.
Dahmen said being present is about focusing on the here and now, what is happening in a particular moment. Otherwise, moments, such as spending time with the family, can easily be stolen by various distractions. While people may be distracted by different things, Dahmen said some relatively common distractions include thinking about one’s work the next day or looking at a cellphone.
“Not that you can’t do that, but if you are having family time, be there to enjoy it, seeking to connect with the people you are with. If you are not with anyone, enjoying and appreciating the environment,” she said.
When it comes to being aware, Dahmen said there are several things for people to focus on. By being aware of what one’s thoughts are, what he or she is feeling in the moment, how it is affecting them physically and what is happening in the environment around them, can help make managing stress easier.
In addition, Dahmen said, it’s good to be aware when interacting with another person. What are his or her facial expressions? Their overall body language? Studying another person’s responses while interacting with them can lead to a greater understanding of what they are experiencing or how they are reacting to what is being said, she said.
“Usually when I teach about awareness in this setting, we are usually talking about being aware of our emotions and thoughts. When we are not aware, they can really take control of our actions without us even knowing why,” she said.
One way to assess one’s own stress level is by giving it a number with zero being none and 10 being the maximum. Dahmen said that sometimes when an individual yells or otherwise lashes out at another person, those around him or her, including the individual him- or herself may believe it happened out of nowhere. However, more often than not, it occurs in increments and sometimes it just may happen faster than others.
“A common scenario that I see here and that I have been through myself is when parenting toddlers. I thought my anger was going from zero to 10, but it wasn’t. I needed to learn to notice my frustrations and think about different places I could intervene,” she said.
Many parents may identify with the struggle of getting their child to pick up their toys, clean their room or other tasks. Dahmen encourages people to pay attention to their tone of voice when they first direct their child to the task and how it may change after they have had to repeat themselves several times.
In counseling, Dahmen encourages her patients to intervene when they notice their stress level is at a six or higher. It’s simply a way to decrease the release of cortisol, which is the body’s natural response to stress.
While some people may be able to compartmentalize their stress for the time being, Dahmen said people can run into trouble if they forget or ignore dealing with it. As a result, it isn’t uncommon for more and more stress to be added onto the person, which in the end can become even more overwhelming for the individual to deal with. In other words, it is better to deal with the stressor as they come than to allow them to pile up, she said.
One thing to keep in mind is that each person’s form of intervention is tailored after him or her. It can also change from time to time. An intervention is simply the person taking time to engage in something that he or she enjoys and can help them not to feel as stressed. For Dahmen, her go-to intervention is sitting down with something warm in a cup and a fuzzy blanket. Other examples of interventions can be going for a walk, playing an instrument, reading a book, singing, driving, aroma therapy, journaling, listening to soothing music, laughing, connecting with friends, taking deep breaths and more. Dahmen said sometimes it can be difficult for people to view a situation with logical and clear thinking when stressed. By being aware of one’s emotions and thoughts, the individual can identify what thoughts or self-talk is driving their emotions and choices.
“Is it as bad as I am making out to be? What am I telling myself?” she said are questions to consider.
Dahmen said by focusing on positive things and choosing to be hopeful, the person’s response to a situation can be very different in comparison to when an individual is guided by his or her emotions.
“I had a friend who went through cancer. She said, ‘I can’t choose the road I am going down, but I can choose how I go down it,’” she said.
There are several vulnerability factors that can cause people to scale the stress thermometer faster. Dahmen refers to them as H.A.L.T. — Hungry, angry, lonely and tired. While they may not always be the sole trigger, being hungry, angry, lonely or tired can certainly add to the body’s natural response of flight, fight or freeze response in a stressful situation.
“When that happens, the cortisol spikes in our body. The flight, fight or freeze is a wonderful response to stress but is designed to be short-term. It gets us out of danger. When we are aware that we are in one of those modes, we can shift from that to ‘I can face this’ instead,” she said.
However, Dahmen said, when stress remains unresolved and the body continues to release cortisol, it can cause or worsen a variety of health issues, such as depression, anxiety, heart disease, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and more.
“The problem is if we chronically avoid something, we become more stressed, so it just keeps building,” she said.
One example is when there’s a certain topic a couple avoids talking about because one or both are anxious that it will lead to an argument. As it remains unresolved and continues to brew, one or both may avoid coping with the stress in a healthy way and instead turn to destructive alternatives, such as alcohol or drugs.
Dahmen recommends people to have a plan when it comes to coping with stress. Just as the fire department recommends people to have a plan in place in case there ever is a fire — how to get out, where to meet and who to call, Dahmen said that unless there is a plan in place, it is easy to become unintentional in the responses.
“Unintentional coping is not often good. We are more at risk for impulsive behaviors that can be harmful to us and others,” she said.
Dahmen said that whenever she is going through something, she does a personal inventory of herself. Is she tired? Did she eat? Did she sleep well the night before?
One metaphor she uses in her work as a therapist is that of dashboard in a vehicle. When something is wrong or requires attention, different gauges on the dashboard light up. Similarly, it’s the same for the human body, she said.
“We have gauges on the dashboard that communicate different things to us and if the gauges tell us something is off or needs attention, we need to address it. But first, we need to know how to read the gauges and do something about it. We need to learn how to read the gauges of our body and to do something for our mind,” she said.
Finally, Dahmen recommends people to have a purpose and a daily routine in place.
“What are we getting up for? How are we making a difference in our life? Who are we blessing this week?” she said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many people, Dahmen said it has caused many to feel weary. She encourages people to be hopeful and ponder on what they would like to do once the pandemic is over.
Having a daily routine gives a pre-planned rhythm to the day. By combining what needs to get done with moments of self-care allows the body to have time to transition and process various things. Good nutrition plays a good part in it, as well, Dahmen said.
