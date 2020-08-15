Zachary Donn Miller, 28, Little Falls, was given a stay of imposition for felony possession of a firearm and convicted of second degree felony burglary in Morrison County District Court.
The illegal firearm possession charges stemmed from an Oct. 26, 2019 incident, when a resident reported that Miller had dropped off some items at his home without permission and never returned for them.
The resident reported that he looked inside a guitar case that Miller dropped off, which contained a 12-gauge shotgun.
Miller was previously convicted of a felony and is not allowed to possess firearms.
The resident allegedly brought the item to his brother’s house, where an officer found the firearm.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Miller was jailed for an unrelated incident, was questioned about the firearm and admitted it had been in his possession.
The burglary charge stemmed from a Nov. 27, 2019 incident, when police received a burglary report at a Little Falls residence.
The homeowner stated when she arrived home she noticed someone had been in her house.
The victim claimed that food was missing, the oven was warm and that there were dirty dishes in the sink.
She also found a pair of gloves that were not hers.
The victim suspected Miller, who had previously lived with her, but had been asked to leave months before.
Miller was later located on a traffic stop with a female passenger where he admitted to being on the property but not entering the house, only the garage.
The female passenger allegedly admitted that the pair had been in the victim’s home that day.
Miller was sentenced to five years in prison with a 15 years stay, 15 years of supervised probation and a $50 fine for the firearm possession. He was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation for the burglary.
Miller was also credited for serving 44 days in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.