Swanville Public School announced its March Senior High Student of the Month is Lauren Miller. She is the daughter of Jeff and Renee Miller.
Miller has a wide variety of interests, which include any and all sports, reading and hunting. She is very active in school, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She was in the school play this year and is currently on Student Council, having also served as a freshman. She also was on the trap team as a freshman.
Miller has garnered numerous awards including having been selected previously as a Student of the Month, Athlete of the Month and Student of the Year for the English, music and Spanish departments.
Miller said her favorite thing about school is playing sports. She advises other students “always work hard and do your best.”
Outside of school, Miller volunteers at Vacation Bible School during the summer, helps with SAB activities, donated her time and efforts at the Dollars for Scholars waffle feed and has participated in a mission trip with her church youth group.
“Lauren Miller is an outstanding choice for the Swanville Student of the Month. Lauren is a dedicated student/athlete that takes tremendous pride in both parts, being a student and an athlete. She puts an extraordinary amount of time in her studies and athletics and has seen a lot of success in both,” said Activities Director Aaron Gapinski. “Lauren is a quiet leader that leads by example. Our student body can look up to Lauren and see what hard work and dedication can accomplish.”
“Lauren is an outstanding musician and team member. She’s always ready to try something new, offer advice to those with less experience than she has or make suggestions to make the band program better for everyone. She’s a true pleasure to have in class,” said music instructor Brandy Lyon.
Miller’s future plans include attending college and is hopeful to play basketball while in college.
