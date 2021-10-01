Mike Barnes named October Employee of the Month

Being named October Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a complete surprise to Mike Barnes, foreman and autobody technician at Hilmerson Collision Center in Little Falls.
“I definitely didn’t see that one coming,” he said.
Barnes has worked at Hilmerson Collision Center since owners Jeff and Michelle Waldvogel purchased the business in June 2002. He was also employed with the previous owner.
“Mike brings years of expertise to our facility. He is honest, reliable and hardworking. Making him a valuable employee, we can always count on Mike,” said the Waldvogels.
The anonymous nomination that was submitted to the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce also highlights Barnes’ expertise and dedication to the customer as well as the business.
“He is friendly and knowledgeable with customers when giving estimates, always doing what is best for the customers and shop. He wears a variety of hats at Hilmerson Collision Center and can be depended upon when the owners are out of town. He is definitely worthy of this recognition,” said the nomination.
Growing up in Little Falls, Barnes said he never really thought about what he wanted to do when he grew up. In many ways, it almost seems like the art of repairing vehicles picked him.
Barnes said that since he grew up next to a body shop, he learned a lot from the workers there. At first, when he started cutting grass as way of earning extra money, and as time went by, he started fixing things in the shop, as well. It was also a way to earn money to buy things, at first; a bicycle, and later as he got older, a car.
As the foreman and autobody technician, Barnes does a little bit of everything, wherever help is needed, including administrative. Over the years, he has also seen the damage different collisions can cause to vehicles. Deer collisions are quite common, he said.
One time, he recalls working on a car that had hit a horse on the road.
Barnes said over the years, he started working on more vehicles that have been involved in harder collisions. While it presents more of a challenge to fix it, he doesn’t mind. In fact, he welcomes the challenge, as it also makes his job more interesting. A lot of it includes frame work and then repainting it.
When it comes to his work, Barnes said he takes pride in doing a great job. Nothing pleases him more than seeing a customer satisfied with the work that has been done. Because of his dedication to his work and the customers, many customers have returned to have him take care of their vehicle the next time they are in a collision.
While he has gone through various training, Barnes said he has learned a lot on the job.
When he isn’t working, Barnes enjoys spending time with his wife, Theresa, their children Justin and Jerem, and their granddaughter, Adelyn, 9. He also likes to go bow hunting, elk hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
As Employee of the Month, Barnes received gift certificates to Heartland Tire, McDonald’s, Melgram Jewelers, Papa Murphy’s, Reality Roasters, Subway, and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
“I would like to thank whoever nominated me for the Chamber’s October Employee of the Month. I appreciated all the gift certificates from the sponsors; that really made my day. I truly enjoy working at Hilmerson Collision Center, and am thankful that Mike, Michelle and the whole crew make it fun to come to work every day,” Barnes said.
