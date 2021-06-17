Mikayla Faust, daughter of Bruce and Brenda Faust, Little Falls, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Faust will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in animal science. In high school, she was involved in softball, choir, speech and National Honor Society.

