Patrick Ronald Meyer, 53, Little Falls was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony bribery.
Meyer also faces charges for two counts of third degree DWI and one count of disorderly conduct.
The charges stem from a Jan. 29 incident when law enforcement responded to a report about a man allegedly lying in the middle of a road near a truck that was in the ditch.
The man, identified as Meyer, allegedly stated he was not driving the vehicle but was looking around.
The officer allegedly noted that Meyer’s nose was bleeding and that there was blood on the ground. He also reported that Meyer smelled heavily of alcohol and allegedly saw open bottles of whiskey in the vehicle.
Meyer allegedly failed field sobriety tests and reportedly had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .177.
After his arrest, Meyer allegedly attempted to bribe the officer with $20,000 to release him.
Due to an internet outage and machine malfunction, Meyer was brought to the hospital for a BAC test where he allegedly became disorderly with the staff.
If convicted, Meyer faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
