Patrick Ronald Meyer, 54, Little Falls, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and was imposed a fine of $450 after a misdemeanor DWI conviction.
A felony bribery charge and a gross misdemeanor DWI charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Jan. 29, 2020, a Morrison County deputy responded to a report of a male subject laying in the middle of the roadway on Harness Road near a white Dodge pickup truck that was stuck in the ditch. The reporting party indicated that he was attempting to get up. The person was identified as Meyer.
When speaking to officers, Meyer said he was not driving the vehicle, but was looking at the area. One of the deputies noted that it appeared as though he had slipped on the ice. The deputy noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person along with the presence of two unopened bottles of whiskey in the vehicle.
Meyer failed two field sobriety tests and noted all six clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .177.
While in custody, Meyer attempted to bribe one of the deputies by offering him up to $20,000 to allow him to go.
