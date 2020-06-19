To the Editor:
This is the last straw. Now’s the time for us from outstate to speak up, to be heard. During the pandemic, we have stayed home, watched small businesses struggle, and have been banned from churches while hundreds of protesters huddled together within inches of each other, but we have to stay 6 feet apart. If we had a funeral around here, only 10 people could attend with social distancing, while in the metro hundreds could attend a memorial sitting right next to each other.
We’re trying to teach our kids that choices have consequences. Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey made a choice “not” to activate the National Guard to help control protesters. We see the results of that poor decision and now there are consequences. It’s their responsibility to fix their mess. My concern is that they’re going to expect all citizens of Minnesota to pay for this. That’s why we need Representative Kresha and Senator Gazelka to represent us more than ever, to remind Walz there is more to Minnesota than Minneapolis/St. Paul.
Black lives matter. I hope and pray that we in Central Minnesota believe that “all” lives matter, even unborn babies killed every day by abortion.
— Cheryl Stanek, Little Falls
