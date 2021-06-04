Arrieal Denna Lee, 32, Sauk Rapids, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 30, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle traveling with an expired registration. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Lee.
Dispatch advised him that Lee had a warrant out of Benton County for a felony first degree possession charge.
When Lee was placed under arrest, the deputy could see a meth pipe in plain view “in the center of her bra” as he stood next to her. Lee allegedly admitted to having a bag of methamphetamine in her pocket.
The trooper removed the bag and it later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint. It weighed .8 grams in the small packaging. A search of Lee’s vehicle also revealed another bag, this one containing 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Lee faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
