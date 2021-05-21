Dakota Jewel Vian, 23, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 14, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the suspect vehicle going 84 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.
When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle attempted to quickly turn into a residential driveway, but the vehicle missed the driveway and got stuck in the ditch. The driver — identified as Vian — exited her vehicle and approached the deputy’s squad car.
The deputy was informed by dispatch that there was a warrant out in Morrison County for Vian’s arrest. She was placed under arrest and asked to take her purse with to jail. She allegedly admitted that there was a “one-hitter” smoking device inside her purse.
The deputy searched Vian’s purse and located a ziplock baggie containing a substance that appeared to by crystal methamphetamine, according to the complaint. It later field-tested positive for meth. There was a second baggie in the purse that the deputy noted appeared to be heroin, but that substance was not tested.
After being transported to the Morrison County Jail, Vian was changing clothes when she allegedly handed a jail staff member another baggie containing a substance which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The first bag weighed 1.7 grams with packaging and the second 1.08 grams. The substance believed to be heroin weighed .43 grams.
If convicted, Vian faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
