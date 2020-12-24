Dear Governor Walz: On behalf of all “Rocks and Cows” rural Minnesotans, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a most joyous New Year; may the New Year be filled with visible, smiling faces, open schools, open bars, open restaurants and a restored small town thriving Main Street climate, as you continue your exquisite leadership role for the benefit of all Minnesotans.
With your vast intelligence and obvious scientific knowledge displayed daily, it is refreshing to be allowed to enjoy a finely-cooked hot meal outdoors in 10° - 20° weather. This is Minnesota, not Hawaii. Restaurants, that have followed every guideline for social distancing and sanitation, continue to suffer from your whims. Thank you for keeping these small town bars and restaurants closed, businesses that are traced to only 1.4% of all COVID-19 spreads by most statistics.
So, Governor Walz, since they are forced to be closed for the better part of the past nine months, are they also getting 75% of their liquor and food licenses refunded, along with 75% of their property taxes? Most small town barbershops and hair salons, virtually all individually-owned businesses, having one or two chairs, mostly taking only reservations to control even the semblance of a crowd of three or four, are being driven out of business. Obviously, common sense does not enter into your equation of governance, or you would have made logical, practical decisions. But, since these businesses all need a state license to operate, you exercised dictatorial powers to show them who was boss.
Thank you, likewise, for allowing all Minnesotans access to the major box store chains and the crowded casinos, certainly a truly vital link to our rural survival, while Main Street is going broke.
Thank you for the children, who in their quest for knowledge, for cultivating lifelong friendships and for trying to secure their social well-being, are stifled by the lack of even semi-opened schools, much less the ability to access fiber optics and online computers throughout our rural areas. Governor Walz, how many children have died due to COVID-19? How many have died from suicide in comparison? Those victims are on you, too.
Again, Merry Christmas, and thank you for the irreparable harm you’re doing to our children, by keeping them out of school, while you implement every other kind of pseudo-scientific decision to manipulate our lives and subvert our constitutional rights, just because you can. I guess, as long as you allow big box stores, casinos and your favorite candy store to operate at record profits, we should be jumping for joy, while I can’t even stop at a local small-town business, sit at a socially-distanced table with friends and enjoy a casual drink or a burger.
Most surprisingly, is the fact, that you were once a teacher, too, and you certainly should know better. In retrospect, you must have received your degree from a Cracker Jack box. Under your guidance and obvious leadership skills the word “Democrat” has taken on a whole new meaning in 2020, one riddled with contempt and sarcasm.
Lastly, to solve the immediate scarcity of vaccines, I have a suggestion. I think it would be a great idea for all politicians to receive the limited initial vaccinations first, so that if anything does go wrong, at least the crucial health care workers, whom we really need, would still be around. How’s that for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year?
Horst G. Hanneken is a resident of the Pierz area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.