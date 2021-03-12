Anthony Francis Mendez, 49, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 26, 2020, the Little Falls Police Department was contacted regarding the theft of prescription medication from a residence in Little Falls.
When officers arrived on scene, the reporting party allegedly said he and his significant other went to the store and left his two sons home. When they returned home, the sons allegedly told them Mendez had been at their residence. While there, he allegedly asked one of the boys for his pill bottle and then left the residence. He allegedly told the boys not to tell anyone.
The bottle contained generic Adderall, a Schedule II narcotic which cannot be possessed without a valid prescription, according to the complaint.
Mendez allegedly returned the pill bottle to the owner with some of the pills missing.
If convicted, Mendez faces a maximum penalty of five 10 years imprisonment or a fine of up to $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.