Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen

The ultimate sacrifice. Death. All across America, the land of the free, servicemen and women who died while serving in the United States military will be honored.
Dennis Frank of Little Falls, a Vietnam War veteran, said it his hope that people will not take for granted what thousands of servicemen and women have died for.
“I hope people understand the sacrifice these people have done for them,” he said.
Usually, Memorial Day services are held in several locations in Morrison County to honor the fallen military members. However, this year, many have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But even so, the men and women who gave their lives are remembered in the hearts of many.
Frank enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from July 1968 to June 1972. He, as well as his high school friend, Larry Kopischke, both knew that once their student deferment was up, they would both get drafted at some point or another.
“That was just the fact of life growing up in a small town in Minnesota,” he said.
After they graduated from Wadena High School in 1966, both had received a student deferment to study at Staples Vo-Tech for two years to become machinists. But knowing the life they once knew would be coming to an end, Frank said enlisting before they were drafted was a way to at least have some control over what branch they served in.
Joining the United States Navy felt natural to both, Frank said. While his dad, Norman Frank, had served as an aircraft mechanic in the South Pacific for the U.S. Army Corp and Kopischke’s father, John Kopischke, had served on the submarines in the U.S. Navy during World War II out of Pearl Harbor.
“It just seemed like the natural thing for us to do. There was no hesitation,” he said.
Frank said his parents, Norman and Martha, took his enlistment well. However, when he received orders that he was going to deploy to Vietnam, they felt anxious. He was their only child.
“They were very nervous. My dad never talked about it, but my mom told me he was very nervous and worried about me all the time when we were overseas,” he said.
Letters to home were a comfort for them. It let them know he was doing well and was still alive.
During the Vietnam War, Frank served on two ships overseas as a jet engine mechanic onboard USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier, for nearly two years and onboard USS Keppler, a destroyer, for two months.
Working for 12 hours, seven days a week onboard the ships, Frank said there was little time for anything else. They worked, ate and slept. Sometimes, in their downtime, they played cards, talked or wrote home. He and two friends also invested in some nice camera equipment and were able to take a lot of photos.
At times they encountered different incidents onboard the ship, such as some aircraft crashing onboard the ship, aircraft going into the water and a few electrical fires here and there and more.
Overall, the food was OK. It was edible and the cooks did the best they could with what they had. Every so often, they had a “mystery meat.” No one really knew what it was, but ate it anyway. It was food, Frank said.
The ship was manned with 3,900 servicemen. Bombing missions were flown and the vessel provided closed air support.
“Our aircraft was usually armed with 500 pound bombs and missiles. We’d launch and recover,” he said.
After Frank was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1972, he married his wife, Karen, the following year and the two moved to Little Falls in 1974.
Frank went on to serve in the Minnesota National Guard from 1976-1979 and from 1983-2003. Although he has nearly 28 years of combined military service, he considers his service and sacrifice small in comparison to many others. After all, some sacrificed it all.
