Melissa Sanoski honored as Volunteer of the Year

When Melissa Sanoski, payroll specialist at Morrison County Administration, found out she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, she was at a loss for words.
“I was totally surprised, but it was fun to be recognized,” she said.
At the same time, Sanoski said, she feels a little weird about the recognition, as most of her volunteer work ended at the end of 2021. Not because she doesn’t want to, but because baby number three is due in four weeks, she said.
However, Sanoski’s dedicated commitment to giving back to the community in any way she can has not been forgotten by the numerous organizations she has helped over the years.
Ironically, Sanoski served on the Outstanding Service Committee of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for six years. It is the committee that chooses who will be each month’s Employee of the Month as well as who will be named Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. That she herself would be added to that list, Sanoski said she didn’t have an inkling. In fact, it was this year’s committee members who chose her.
Sanoski also chaired the Outstanding Service Committee for the last two years. Her leadership helped new committee members understand their role on the committee and helped to make the experiences of a lot of Employees of the Month special by conveying appreciation for a job well done, said Deb Boelz, Chamber Chamber president/CEO.
Surprising people with the recognition and giving out the awards were one of the many highlights of serving on the Outstanding Service Committee, Sanoski said.
“It was so much fun to give out those awards. That’s the most rewarding committee I think that you could possibly sit on in all of the non-profits in the area. You’re always making somebody’s day. Everyone feels like they are not worthy of their award, but totally are,” she said.
Sanoski has also served on the Board of Directors for the Morrison County United Way, as a secretary for three or four years. She was on the marketing committee, as well, as worked diligently to lead the annual United Way campaign in the Government Center for many years.
Since the organization was struggling for a while, Sanoski said she feels good about where she left it — in a really good place, she said.
“I really felt good about that one. They do a ton of different fundraisers throughout the year, too,” she said.
One of the fundraisers was to clear tables at Pizza Ranch, a task Sanoski didn’t mind at all. After all, in the end, it is all for a good cause.
Another project Sanoski has been involved in is the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County. For several years, she has sponsored a table at the Seeds of Hope Ladies Luncheon and at the Linden Hill Historic Estate, she has decorated a room for the Christmas at the Mansions fundraiser.
In addition, Sanoski is one of the group coordinators for Day of Caring through Little Falls Community Schools and volunteers at the Mary of Lourdes Elementary School for numerous events. Her family is also very active in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Several mornings, she, her mom, Cheryl Ploof, and her sister, Andrea Schilling, clean at the church. They have also run the church bazaars, did the pie walk, cleared tables and more.
Volunteering has always been a given to Sanoski. Growing up, her family volunteered often and during her high school years, she candy striped at the hospital, where she visited the patients, gave them water, emptied their waste baskets and more. She was also in Key Club through Kiwanis and participated in various volunteer activities.
One thing that makes receiving the award even more special for Sanoski is that her grandmother, Jeanette Ploof, received the Volunteer of the Year award 15 to 20 years ago, Sanoski said. Sadly, she died Sept. 8, 2020.
“It would have been so cool to have her around for this,” Sanoski said.
There are many things Sanoski enjoys about volunteering. Not only is it a great way to give back to the community, but she finds it very fulfilling. It’s a chance to make a difference in someone else’s life, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.