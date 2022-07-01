Melanie Tate named July Employee of the Month

Melanie Tate, an assistant manager at Subway in Little Falls, was surprised when she learned she had been named as the Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I was actually shocked at first. I thought it was very nice that somebody nominated me. I’ve been here a long time, so it was a good feeling to be recognized. Thank you for this recognition. It truly means a lot to me,” she said.
Tate started working at Subway about 20 years ago. Although she pursued another career path for a while, as a bartender at the West Side Bar, she returned to Subway seven or eight years ago, she said. Looking back to when she first started working at Subway when she was 18, Tate said never would have guessed, she’d remain at the same job that many years later. However, it is a job she enjoys and loves, she said.
“I absolutely love my job and the people I work with,” she said.
The nomination of Tate was anonymous. It said, “Melanie is always upbeat and fun. She greets customers by name and remembers their preferences. She works quickly and keeps the line moving during the busy lunch rush. She works with a lot of high school students in their first “real” job situation. She instills good work habits and is patient when students are learning to make sandwiches that management expects.”
That Tate is well deserving of the recognition is her supervisor Jack Faufau certain of.
“We appreciate Melanie so much. She is a hard worker with a great attitude. Every day runs more smoothly when she’s here. She keeps things going with a smile and a joke,” Faufau said.
Over the years of working for Subway, Tate has gotten to know a lot of people, whether it is customers or employees. The people aspect is one of the many reasons she loves working at Subway, she said.
For many teenagers, Subway is their introduction into the workforce. It can be challenging to train new people in as there isn’t a “one size fits all” training program. Since the people learn individually, Tate believes it is important to go at the pace they can begin to learn
“Everybody learns differently, so you have to kind of find your way of what works for who and kind of guide them,” she said.
Tate said it is also very rewarding to see young people succeed. Some are shy and very quiet when they first start working and over time, become more confident in interacting with customers and other employees, she said.
Tate starts working early in the morning and begins with preparing all of the food and the refrigerator for the day. A co-worker bakes fresh bread and cookies each day, she said.
When Tate isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Aaron Athman and her sons, Logan and Colton. As they bought a camper, the family likes to go camping a lot. During winter, ice fishing is one of their favorite pastimes, she said.
Tate and Athman are getting married in August, so are in full force planning and preparing for their wedding.
As Employee of the Month, Tate received gift certificates to St. Francis Health and Wellness, Papa Murphy’s, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, Pizza Ranch and Fresh Hair Professionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.