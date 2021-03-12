As I reflect on the challenges of the past year, I am reminded of the long-term issues that our district will face in a post-pandemic world — namely, the need to address our aging school buildings.
On average, our buildings are 50 years old, with some of the oldest portions of the middle/high school predating World War II. Today, our classrooms no longer meet many state health, safety and space recommendations for education. Our maintenance teams have done a great job of keeping our facilities as best they can, but decades of aging have created infrastructure issues that cannot be addressed with current maintenance budgets.
In an effort to address these needs, the Staples-Motley School Board is presenting district voters with a bond referendum seeking $64.4 million for improvements to our schools. Under the plan, both the existing elementary and middle/high schools would be renovated and expanded, and the early education center would be sold. The elementary school would accommodate grades pre-K through grade 6, while the middle/high school would serve grades 7-12. Reconfiguring grades would support more natural transitions for our students and maximize efficiency across our district.
Under the plan, the elementary school would see the largest expansion with new classrooms and collaborative learning spaces to accommodate students relocated from the early education center and middle/high school. Renovations would include an updated kitchen and cafeteria space, putting an end to the inefficient practice of preparing meals at the middle/high school and having them delivered to elementary students.
At the middle/high school, improvements would be focused on updating learning spaces to meet state standards— many classrooms in this building have not been updated in decades. Expansions would include increased learning space to support CTE programs, athletics and fine arts. A new shop space for metals, woods and engineering classes and a build yard would be added to provide resources for hands-on projects. New fine arts spaces with upgraded technology would be added adjacent to the existing auditorium. New athletics spaces would be constructed near the current gymnasium.
At both locations, renovations to infrastructure would focus on improving the health, safety and efficiency of the buildings. All spaces would be outfitted to meet accessibility requirements for those with disabilities, and entrances to buildings would be updated to provide greater supervision and security. Outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, roofing and windows would be replaced to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency.
The School Board’s goal is to improve the learning experiences of students while providing the best value to taxpayers. After a bond referendum in 2019 failed, the Board gathered feedback from dozens of listening sessions with community members. The Board used that community feedback to determine that a plan centered on improving our existing buildings made more sense than constructing new.
If voters give their approval, the district would finance these improvements via the purchase of general obligation bonds. Similar to a mortgage, the bonds would be paid off over the next 25 years with money from district property taxes. A residential home with a median value of $125,000 would see a tax increase of $23.50 per month. Residents can calculate their tax impact by using the tax calculator found on the SMTimeToRise.com website.
This is an important community decision, and we want to do all we can to help everyone make an informed vote. In that spirit, please feel free to reach out to me with your questions and ideas at shane.tappe@isd2170.k12.mn.us or (218) 894-5400.
Shane Tappe is the superintendent of Staples-Motley Schools.
