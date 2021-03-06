The first rumor Cody Cook heard after he moved RMS Energy’s headquarters to Randall was that the company was building housing for people working on the railroad.
That was not the case.
In the five-plus years since, he said many in the community are still unsure about what his company does — even though it’s the largest employer in Randall with about 160 employees.
“Every time the power goes out, we start getting phone calls from people asking when the power will be back on,” Cook said. “That’s not what we do here.”
RMS Energy is a nationwide electrical consulting and construction firm that aims to help power facilities operate at peak efficiency. Cook, the company’s founder and president said, in layman’s terms, the company works on all of the systems “between the power facility and your house.” This includes relays, transformers, substations and more.
In its infancy, RMS Energy was able to build up its equipment and vehicle fleet with the help of Rocky Mountain Structures. Cook’s vast experience in the energy industry set him up with the contacts necessary to get the company off the ground and ready for rapid growth.
“Everything we’ve done has been people-related,” Cook said. “It’s all about relationships and the contacts you’re able to make. You don’t do business without making contacts.”
Most of the work done by RMS Energy is in the field, meaning Cook could basically set up its corporate headquarters anywhere. A native of Kansas, he ended up bringing the business to Randall in 2015.
In 2013, he married Aubrey Hoggarth of Little Falls. After spending the first couple years of their marriage in Big Lake, the couple knew it had to be closer to Little Falls for Aubrey’s job at Edward Jones Financial. They purchased a home on Round Lake and decided to put down roots in Randall, where they are now raising two children, Pearl and Weston.
Around the same time he was moving to Randall, Cook partnered with Nathan Naeger to form MidStates Energy, an off-shoot of RMS created to focus on industrial and commercial installations, controls upgrades, substation maintenance and design and other maintenance and engineering projects.
“All of our corporate operation for RMS and Mid-State energy is in Randall,” Cook said.
The business soon out-grew the one-room shop he was renting downtown, and in 2017, he purchased a corner lot on First Street that now serves as the hub for his business.
The physical space isn’t all that has grown, however. Cook said three years ago the company employed only 20 or 30 people. He would not be surprised if it eclipsed the 200 mark by the end of 2021. He credits that growth by working with and bringing in people with skill sets that complement and expand the services already offered by RMS Energy.
“It’s all about the people we’ve done business with,” Cook said. “If you get the right people in place and put them in the right position to succeed, the sky’s the limit. If you’re not getting the right people, you might as well not even try.”
Having put down roots in Randall, Cook said he, along with his family and his company, are also committed to making a positive impact on the community. They have invested time and money into local causes, such as donating money to Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School and helping “provide a good Christmas” to 29 children and nine families in 2020. He said they are also hoping that, as people learn who he is and what the company does, he will be able to hire locally for open positions at the corporate offices.
“With RMS’s size and the number of people we have spread out across the country, we also have senior people from all over coming into Randall,” said Mark Foster, chief marketing officer for RMS Energy. “They’re spending, sometimes, up to a week in town and contributing to the local economy.”
The Cook family has also bought an additional lot on the lake where it plans to put a training center. He said there they will be able to host professionals within the industry for retreats and collaboration.
Cook said in his business, it’s a small world. His company has grown because of his ability to do quality work and put people in the right place to succeed. That means strong relationships and support for employees, clients and the community.
“Every one of these employees we have is like a big, huge family,” Cook said. “I think sometimes people miss that.”
