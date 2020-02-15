In 2018, 2 million people in the United States were reported as having an opioid use disorder and 10.3 million people misused their opioid prescriptions, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
As families, organizations, doctors and hospitals are working to combat the opioid crisis, some local medical professionals are working together on Project Echo, a learning and practice model created by the University of New Mexico in 2003.
The program is a knowledge sharing network working to expand quality care by communicating on video conferences and virtual clinics to connect local providers.
CHI St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls joined Project Echo and hosts weekly virtual conferences to educate other rural clinics on opioid and controlled substances and a variety of other topics.
The CHI Project Echo team invited politicians, Minnesota providers, media and more to a special video conference highlighting patient success stories.
Kristie Bryant, a care coordinator in Mora, told the story of a 34-year-old woman who struggled with opioid addiction since August 2011 and had been in and out of treatment several times.
Six months before entering the program in Mora, her partner overdosed from opioids in her home with her children present. She lost custody of her children shortly after. She then graduated from inpatient treatment, but soon relapsed. After seeing providers in Mora in March 2019, she started treatment for Hepatitis C and entered outpatient treatment, which she graduated from in November 2019.
Bryant said the patient now has a full-time job, custody of her children, a town home and still has appointments at the clinic every month.
Another patient from Mora was presented by Dr. Matt Allen, Bryant’s colleague.
The 39-year-old man was one of their first patients, who came in September 2018. The man started using in 2009 and was prescribed opioids on and off for years. He also had a 2-year-old son who he didn’t have custody of at the time. The patient was started on Suboxone, a medication frequently used to treat opioid addiction, and worked to manage his chronic back pain.
“Fast forward a year and a half: he has a full-time job, he has 100% custody of his son and he’s completely turned his life around,” Allen said. “Every time I see him he’s incredibly thankful.”
Alexandria doctor, Paul Kietzmann, shared two success stories.
The first was about a 57-year-old male who was prescribed Percocet after a back surgery in 2017. He was frequently taking a higher dosage than what was prescribed and often requested early refills.
After entering the program in May 2019, the man was placed on Suboxone and withdrew from opioids. He even needed another surgery and refused opioids afterward. He now has monthly appointments and Kietzmann said the man is thankful to have his life back.
The second patient, a 33-year-old woman, started abusing prescription drugs when she was a teenager after she had her wisdom teeth removed. The woman struggled with depression and said the drugs made her feel better. Kietzmann said the woman’s addiction got so bad that she would frequently offer to visit and care for people she knew would have opioids and then either steal them or ask for them.
It escalated to the point where her family held an intervention and she entered the program and was prescribed Suboxone. Now she attends Narcotics Anonymous regularly and is addressing her mental health concerns.
The woman is now pregnant and due next month. She has passed each of her monthly drug screens and she and her husband are doing well.
Jessica Schwartz, a registered nurse at Essentia Health in Baxter, started seeing a patient in December 2019, a 37-year-old man who she said has a really significant medical and substance use history of IV heroin and alcohol.
“When he was 19 he started to struggle with cardiac issues, a familial cardiomyopathy, and was also diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. He also had bilateral avascular necrosis in both hips, so he’s disabled,” Schwartz said.
The man was sober for quite a while at one point, but his health issues led to regular prescription opioid use, which put a strain on his family. Now, Schwartz said, he no longer requests early refills and has managed prescription use. His is a case where the drugs are necessary due to his terminal condition.
In Aitkin, Renee Senich of Riverwood Healthcare treated a 28-year-old female with a history of IV heroin, methadone and marijuana drug use.
“She had presented about a year ago and came in in withdrawal from methadone. She had not had methadone in five days,” Senich said.
The woman had a history of type 1 diabetes, anxiety depression and they later discovered she had Hepatitis C. She was put on Suboxone and had to return for three consecutive days because of her condition.
Senich said the woman is now doing unbelievably well and even had a baby in December.
“She’s really taken a whole new outlook for things on life. She shows up to appointments, she hasn’t had any relapses and her diabetes is under control,” Senich said.
The woman has been sober for almost a year.
Another success story came from Danielle Jones, a registered nurse care coordinator in Hibbing.
The patient is a 27-year-old woman who had a family history of substance abuse and started using opioids herself when she was 14 after she lost her mother to an overdose. In 2014, she started using IV heroin and had been to treatment multiple times, she was even sober for 2 1/2 years at one point.
In March 2019, Jones said the patient had relapsed and entered the program in Hibbing. At that point she was using meth and heroin daily and didn’t have custody of her son.
The woman started going to outpatient treatment and did so well that she graduated early. She now works and goes to school full-time and has custody of her son.
“She’s killing it. She’s got a glow. You can see a true smile and true happiness back on her face,” Jones said.
Dr. Kurt Devine of Little Falls told a story about a patient who is now one of his nurses.
She was a teenager and had a bad car accident which resulted in being regularly prescribed opioids. After she no longer had access to prescription pills, she turned to IV heroin which is when her life took a turn and she had to move back home with her parents. However she was still enrolled in school to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
After entering the program and taking Suboxone, she worked to get her license back, got a new job and after being sober for less than 10 months Dr. Devine recommended her for a recovery coach position where she met with patients and helped them through recovery. During this time she studied for her boards and passed her exam to become an LPN.
Dr. Devine said he is proud to share her story and that she is one of his best nurses and is one of the hardest working people he knows.
