Medical emergency results in crash in city of Motley May 8, 2023

A Motley man was transported to the hospital in Staples, after crashing into a power pole, street sign and a building.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received the call at 3:52 p.m., Friday, May 5, that the accident had happened on Highway 10 in the city of Motley.

Tyler Holub, 26, Motley, was traveling south on Highway 10 when he suffered a medical emergency, and crashed his vehicle.

Holub was transported to the hospital by Staples Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Motley Fire and Rescue and Staples Ambulance.
