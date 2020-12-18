To the Editor:
I’m always amazed by modern journalists’ lack of self-awareness and abundance of self-importance. I’m not talking about the Morrison County Record. I think they do a fine job. I’m referring to the “journalists” championed in the editorial by Keith Anderson, which laments the lack of trust people have in the media.
The mainstream media has hidden articles linking the Biden family to large sums of money from foreign companies, claiming they didn’t want to report something without evidence. In fact, Joe Biden was allowed to lie about this in a debate without challenge. The problem is there was plenty of evidence: witnesses, physical evidence and an FBI investigation. How convenient that the truth was suppressed until after the election. Social media also protected the Bidens by suspending accounts of those trying to report this story.
Contrast this with how the media treated President Trump. In 200 words, I cannot properly dissect the false stories the media has repeatedly printed (with no evidence). Like the Russia Hoax, lies leading to his impeachment, accusations of racism and that he insulted our military. The mainstream media is biased, dishonest and unaccountable. This is the legacy of modern media. Take some responsibility for it.
