MCHS preserves history through COVID-19 pandemic

Since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) started impacting people, business and life in general in Morrison County, the Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) did what they do best. They started gathering various information, personal accounts and other artifacts related to COVID-19 to eventually build a full collection.
“We’re collecting little things here and there as we can. It’s kind of what we do whenever there is a major history event,” said Executive Director Mary Warner.
So far MCHS staff members have collected different newspaper articles from the Morrison County Record, both public announcements as far as the presence of COVID-19 in the community and personal stories about how the pandemic has affected residents in the county.
Since the pandemic began, MCHS has also received direct mail, advertising the sale of COVID-19 related products, such as hand sanitizer, post signs and more. Those are placed in the collection box, as well, she said.
In addition, MCHS has posted several surveys on the organization’s website (www.morrisoncountyhisto ry.com) community members can complete.
“We have started a small series of surveys where we ask people direct questions,” Warner said.
The first survey focuses on the pop culture during the pandemic, how people have spent their time and how they have been able to find anything fun to do. After Gov. Tim Walz executed a stay-at-home order and many were temporarily or permanently laid off from work, found themselves with a lot of time on their hands.
The second survey asks community members to highlight the impact the pandemic has had on the community and how it has changed how the community interacts.
Warner said she and her husband went for a walk through Little Falls at one point and snapped photos of COVID-related signs in the windows of businesses, empty store shelves and of people displaying crafted hearts in their windows to spread love and a smile to those passing by.
“The goal with anything that we do from a history standpoint is that we hold onto the collection and when people need it in the future, they have access to it. We start collecting on it until we have enough to put together a story or for a box that other people can use to put together a story,” she said.
Warner encourages people to keep a journal throughout the pandemic and use it for their own review years later.
“Eventually, if it makes its way to a historical society, that’s great. There’s a value of keeping a journal for yourself,” she said.
She anticipates that eventually several handmade masks will make their way to the COVID-19 collection.
“As far as collecting things, it’s kind of hard to know at this time. Eventually when people won’t need the masks anymore we might want some for the collection, but not now when people need to use them,” Warner said.
Lastly, Warner encourages people to journal and write letters by hand. There’s just something about it.
“It’s nice when things are handwritten. We don’t always get that,” she said.
