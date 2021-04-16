Justin Michael McDougall, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of being negligent in starting a fire that caused damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of March 5, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a dumpster fire on Fourth Street Northeast in Little Falls. The dumpster was located outside of a residence on that street.
When the officer arrived on scene, the large roll-off dumpster was “fully engulfed” in flames. The Little Falls Fire Department arrived a short time later and was able to extinguish the flames. A firefighter reported over the radio that they had saw a male subject walking away from the fire in the alley. He stated he had yelled at the man, but the subject did not stop.
An officer with the LFPD stopped the male subject a short distance away and identified him as McDougall. There was a warrant out for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
McDougall allegedly denied knowing anything about the dumpster fire. He was searched and was found to be in a possession of a lighter and small accessories for rolling cigarettes, according to the criminal complaint.
` Two days later, another officer with the LFPD spoke to the owner of the residence where the dumpster was located. The owner informed the officer that the fire damaged the residence and a neighboring residence. The owner stated that they spoke to McDougall, who had been living at the residence with the previous renter without the owner’s permission. McDougall was told by the owner that he was “not welcome back at the residence,” according to the complaint.
The owner told law enforcement that McDougall admitted to him that he had set the fire. An officer spoke with McDougall after he was transported to the Little Falls Police Department. In the course of his statement, he allegedly admitted that he started the fire. According to the complaint, he stated that he lit the fire because he was trying to stay warm.
The owner of the residence told law enforcement that they had to repair two windows that were damaged as a result of the heat from the fire. The neighbor’s residence also had windows that were damaged in a similar manner.
The owners of the dumpster also reported spending more than $500 in materials and labor to repair the dumpster. Due to the intense heat of the fire, however, the integrity of the steal was compromised and the dumpster can no longer be used for heavy loads as it had been in the past, according to the complaint.
The owner of the dumpster had to purchase a new dumpster at a cost of $5,350 as a result.
One count, a felony, carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000; while the other, a misdemeanor has a maximum of one year imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.