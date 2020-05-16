May 7 — A resident on Lake Road in Pierz reported a scam.
May 9 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.
May 10 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
May 11 — A resident on Forest Road in Little Falls reported theft of a jet ski and trailer from a seasonal campsite sometime between May 5-11.
May 12 — A business on Cable Road in Little Falls reported black tire marks on newly poured concrete. Security footage was obtained and the offender was found and told to clean it up and no charges would be filed.
May 12 — A resident on Highway 115 reported a theft.
May 12 — A resident on Riverview Court in Randall reported check fraud.
May 12 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Little Falls reported a phone scam in which the caller claimed to be an insurance agent looking to get an estimate on roof damage.
