Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen told the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that his office’s two drug investigators were kept busy during the month of May.
As part of his monthly report to the Board, Larsen said the Sheriff’s Office was involved in 21 drug investigations during the month. Fifteen of those were agency assists — such as working with local police departments or the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force. Though drugs kept his investigators busy, the total number was on par with May 2020, when there were 19 drug investigations.
“I can tell you, unfortunately, a lot of the activity is here locally, right in Little Falls,” Larsen said. “We do our best with our two investigators to get out in the county and do as much as we can, and we’re busy with that. But, as far as leads, information, search warrants, a majority of our buys were right here in the city of Little Falls. That’s occupying a lot of our time.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked about the origins of the drugs found in Morrison County. Specifically, he questioned if they were being manufactured locally.
Larsen said a lot of them are coming from Mexico. He explained that there are hubs throughout the state and the country from which drugs are being distributed. In Minnesota, both Minneapolis and St. Cloud are among those hubs.
He said, in most cases, it’s likely that they were manufactured in Mexico and came into the U.S. through California. From there, they are distributed east. Eventually, they end up in Minneapolis or St. Cloud, from where those found in Little Falls are often purchased.
“What we’re seeing is, there’s a lot of users in this county,” Larsen said. “But, if we’re tracking things back, it’s tracking back to the hubs of St. Cloud and/or Minneapolis.”
He said, though much of their time is concentrated in Little Falls, the investigators are still spending as much time as possible out in the county.
“The truth of the matter is, Sheriff, as you very clearly said, Little Falls is Morrison County — part of Morrison County, no different than Swanville, Sobieski, Buckman, wherever it is,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “It is what it is. If that’s where the activity is, that’s exactly where you’re going to have your people moving.”
Overall complaints in May were up from the previous year. The Sheriff’s Office received a total of 1,058 complaints compared to 841 in May 2020. The number of criminal complaints also increased to 87 from 48. Arrests were made or charges were filed as a result of 65 of those 87 criminal complaints.
The most common complaints in May were for disturbing the peace, with 17. There were also 14 thefts, eight damage to property and seven assaults.
“Across the board, pretty much everything has gone up, and that’s because, obviously, we’re not in the COVID timeframe as we were last year at this time,” Larsen said.
The number of traffic citations in May also increased, from 185 in May 2020 to 285 this year. There were 247 issued in April 2021.
“We’re seeing heavier traffic and, of course, that’s what you’re going to see when summer comes,” Larsen said. “Our guys are out there busting their butts, so I’m pretty happy with their performance there.”
The Morrison County Jail finished the month of May having seen a total of 120 inmates, with an average of 32 per day. That, too, was up from 81 in May 2020, when COVID-related restrictions limited which offenders could be held.
The county also took in four out-of-county inmates, bringing in $2,145 for the county.
Larsen said he will have a full report on MudFest prepared for the Board next month.
“I think cooler weather probably helped everything, but overall, just being up front, for the seven years that I’ve been sheriff, I felt like the communication between their security and our deputies was, kind of, right on track,” Larsen said. “I think it worked well. I will have a report, but overall, I thought they did a good job.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Held a public hearing regarding changes to the county’s tobacco ordinance which bring it in line with federal and state regulations, raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21. No members of the public gave comment. The Board unanimously approved the changes;
• Received a report on long-term care from Social Services Director Brad Vold and Income Maintenance Supervisor Cyndi Bachan;
• Approved liquor license renewals for 20 county establishments, and 3.2 license renewals for seven businesses;
• Approved a 2 a.m. liquor license renewal for 12 Mile Tavern of Swanville;
• Entered into a contract with Vanguard Appraisals Inc. for conversion to their CAMAvision software;
• Approved an exempt permit resolution for Bethany Lutheran Church of Ramey to hold bingo on July 11; and
• Approved an off-site gambling resolution for the Lincoln Area Business Association to hold a raffle, Oct. 9 at the Scandia Valley Fire Department.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
