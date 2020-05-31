The County Board signed a proclamation Tuesday, declaring May as Foster Care Month. The proclamation urged all residents “to volunteer their talents and energies on behalf of children/adults in foster care, foster parents and the professional staff working with them during this month and throughout the year.”
Foster families open their homes to children needing a temporary place to live and work closely with Social Services to meet a child’s needs, and reunite them with their parents or find other permanent placement.
Child foster care includes foster family settings, generally a home where the license holder lives or a foster residence setting where the license holder does not reside.
In 2019, the state of Minnesota reported 15,300 children in foster care with 9,300 in such a setting on any given day. More than 6,000 children entered foster career out-of-home-placement in that same year. In Morrison County, there are 52 licensed foster care homes for children and 42 facilities for those adult individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illness or the elderly.
Adult foster care provides non-medical daily living care for adults who can’t otherwise care for themselves and is a service paid for by the adult themselves or with assistance they’ve received.
Children enter the foster care system most often due to parental drug use, allegations of neglect or allegations of physical abuse. Parental drug use makes up 31% of foster care cases in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS also notes that a majority of foster care placements are court ordered and drug use or addiction has been on the rise, adding more foster care cases to the state’s facilities with longer stays.
“Recent increases in children involved in child protection and a growing drug epidemic are contributing to more children staying in care longer,” according to the DHS.
In 2018, DHS reported that Morrison County had 51 children in foster care on any given day, out of 7,761 children in the county. Those children were placed out of 117 maltreatment allegations that were made for 157 children.
However, the state’s data shows that most children reunite with their families. Of the children who left foster care in 2019, nearly 60% were reunited with legal guardians, and 80% of those under the age of 1 were placed back with parents.
For other cases, 18% of children were adopted, 11% found placement with a relative or other caregiver and the remaining number left foster care due to aging out.
Children in rural areas are also more likely to be placed in foster care, with 61% of children in foster care being from a rural zone outside the seven county metro area.
Before becoming a foster parent, caregivers pursue information sessions, training and are cleared by state through background checks and inspections.
Anyone interested in becoming a licensed foster care parent can contact Morrison County Social Services at (320) 632-2951.
