The Pierz Pioneers baseball team traveled to St. Cloud, Wednesday, May 10. After starting the season 5-0, they lost their second in a row, falling 3-2.
Wes Woitalla recorded the team’s only RBI and Bo Woitalla finished with two hits.
Max Barclay took the mound, pitching a full game. He struck out five batters, walked one and gave up three runs, one earned, on eight hits.
At 5-2, the Pioneers played St. Cloud, Friday, May 12. Unfortunately, they were unable to record any runs, being shut out 2-0.
Kaden Kruschek recorded two hits while Barclay, Chase Becker, Wes Woitalla and Joey Stuckmayer all recorded one.
Reese Young pitched a complete game for the Pioneers. In seven innings, he struck out six batters, walked one and gave up two earned runs on five hits.
The Pioneers fell to 5-3, losing their last three games. They took on Albany, Monday, May 15 .
In a very close game, the Pioneers managed to come away with a 10-9 victory over the Huskies. They took a strong lead early on but gave it up in the final inning, allowing the Huskies to score six straight to take a 9-8 lead. Pierz was able to regroup in the bottom of the seventh to end its three game losing streak to improve to 6-3.
Kruschek led the team with four RBIs on two hits, one being a double.
Barclay recorded two more RBIs to add to his total, tying the record with 28 on the season, with six games still left on the regular season schedule. Barclay finished with three hits on the day.
Becker drove in two runs on three hits, recording a double.
Brayden Haberman took the mound for five innings, striking out five batters, walking four and allowing just three runs, two earned, on five hits.
The Pioneers hosted Little Falls, Tuesday, May 16, coming away with their seventh win of the year after a 4-2 finish.
Wes Woitalla finished with two hits and two RBIs and Becker drove in an RBI on two hits.
Barclay wasn’t able to drive in any runs to take the schools single season RBI record, but he made up for it by pitching the Pioneers to a win. In 6.1 innings, Barclay struck out eight batters, walked one and gave up just one earned run while allowing just four hits.
Improving to 7-3, the Pioneers host the Foley Falcons in a doubleheader, Thursday, May 18.
Royalton Royals
After starting 4-0, the Royals found themselves on a two game skid, falling to Holdingford, 10-6, Thursday, May 11.
Nick Leibold and Jameson Klug recorded two RBIs each, both recording one hit. Ethan Albright finished with two hits, two scores and a stolen base.
On the mound, the Royals split the innings, with Cal Ollman pitching three innings and Leibold pitching three. Ollman struck out three batters and allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits. Leibold struck out four batters and allowed five runs, two earned, on eight hits.
They fell to 4-2 and took on Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, May 11, in a doubleheader.
In the first game, the Royals were woefully unprepared, allowing 18 hits in a 21-4 loss. They started off strong, leading 3-0 after the first inning, but they gave up seven runs in the third, three runs in innings four and five, and eight more in the sixth.
Royalton was only able to muster two hits and four RBIs. Brady Yourczek and Klug recorded the hits and Drew Yourczek, Albright, Leibold and Klug recorded an RBI each.
It was a long day on the mound for the Royals. They fielded three pitchers but Jonah Schneider received the loss on the stat sheet. Schneider pitched for 3.1 innings, striking out one batter, walking three and giving up 10 runs, seven earned, on 11 hits.
Luckily, the Royals were able to collect themselves in game two to get another win, 8-6. Will Gorecki and Brady Yourczek drove in two runs each, with Brady recording a double. Gorecki finished with three hits on four at bats, scoring twice and stealing four bases.
On the mound, Brady Yourczek pitched for 4.2 innings, where he struck out four batters, walked two and gave up five runs, three earned, on five hits.
Splitting the doubleheader put the Royals’ record at 5-3. They hosted Foley, Friday, May 12, where they were handed another loss, 5-2.
Drew Yourczek drove in both of the Royals’ runs on a double.
On the mound, Ollman pitched for four innings. He struck out two batters, walked two and gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits.
The Royals fell to 5-4 and played Maple Lake, Tuesday, May 16, rebounding in a 15-5 beatdown over the Irish.
They took control right from the start, cracking off nine runs in the first inning. Leibold, Albright and Gorecki all recorded two RBIs on two hits each. Albright’s hits were both doubles and he scored twice. Leibold scored three times and Gorecki scored twice. Gorecki also stole four bases on the day.
The Royals split the game between three pitchers, with Ollman taking the win on the mound, pitching for two innings. Ollman struck out one batter, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Royalton climbed back up to 6-4 and took on Paynesville, Wednesday, May 17.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls performed a beatdown, Thursday, May 11, over the Milaca Wolves, winning by an incredible 16-0 performance.
The Flyers had two separate players hit balls over the fence. Hudson Filippi hit a grand slam and Bea Thoma hit a three-run home run. Filippi also recorded a double and Thoma scored twice. Both Flyers recorded four RBIs each.
Carter Gwost drove in three runs for the Flyers and scored three times himself. On the pitcher’s mound, Gwost struck out an impressive 11 batters, walked two and gave up just two hits.
Little Falls improved to 8-3 and traveled to Sauk Rapids, Friday, May 12.
The Flyers weathered the Storm, coming back from being down by four to tie the game 4-4 after seven innings. They were able to score one more run in the eighth and held off the Storm, completing the comeback with a 5-4 victory.
Matt Filippi recorded an impressive four hits, all singles, with Gwost, Thoma, Hudson Filippi, Carter Oothoudt and Garret Lindberg driving in one run each.
Matt Filippi pitched the first seven innings for Little Falls, taking the win. He struck out six batters, walked three and gave up four runs on six hits.
The win puts the Flyers’ record at 9-3 on the year. They looked to break into the double digits in the win column, Tuesday, May 16, when they traveled to Pierz, but the Pioneers got the better of them in a 4-2 loss.
Gwost and Hudson Filippi drove in the team’s two runs. Matt Filippi cracked off a triple and scored once.
Thoma took the mound for the whole game, striking out five batters and walking one. He allowed four runs, one earned, on seven hits.
Falling to 9-4 on the season, the Flyers travel to St. Cloud, Friday, May 19, for their next game.
USA Patriots
The USA Patriots fell to 4-6 after a 10-2 loss to Parkers Prairie, Thursday, May 11. The Patriots managed nine hits, but were only able to drive in two runs, leaving 11 runners on base throughout the whole game.
Bryce Binek and Jack Primus drove in the team’s two RBIs. They both recorded a double, with Primus recording three hits and Binek recording two.
On the mound, the Patriots alternated between four pitchers, with Hunter Moore and Tyler Czech pitching two innings each. Moore walked two batters and gave up six earned runs on six hits. Czech struck out one batter and gave up two earned runs on two hits.
USA was able to make up for it in their next game, defeating Kimball, 6-3, Friday, May 12.
Primus drove in two runs for the Patriots and Riley Johannes drove in one. Moore recorded two hits, one being a double.
Primus pitched four innings for the Patriots. He struck out one batter, walked three and gave up three runs, one earned on five hits.
Improving to 5-6, the Patriots looked to get back to .500 against Crosby-Ironton, Monday, May 15. They easily came away with a win, coasting to an 18-3 victory.
Johannes drove in a team-leading four RBIs on three hits, one being a double. He also scored three times. Binek and Primus recorded three RBIs each, with Binek recording three hits, three runs and two stolen bases, and Primus recording a double, four hits, three runs and a steal.
On the mound, Zachariah Johnson pitched three innings. He struck out five batters, walked three and allowed just one earned run on four hits.
The Patriots improved to 6-6 and looked to get their record above .500 against Ashby, Tuesday, May 16. They took the hammer to the Arrows, shutting them out 9-0.
Moore took the lead at the plate, driving in two runs on a double. Johannes and Caden Beseman recorded two hits each, with Beseman stealing four bases and Johannes stealing two.
On the pitcher’s mound, Moore pitched for six innings. He struck out four batters, walked one and allowed just three hits.
The Patriots get over the .500 hump to improve to 7-6. They take on Osakis on the road, Thursday, May 18.
