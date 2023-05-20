The Pioneers celebrate Max Barclay setting the new Pierz school record for most RBIs in a single season. Pictured, front (from left): Weston Woitalla, Reese Young, Chase Becker, Bo Woitalla, Kaden Kruschek, Kyle Winscher, Jack Prokott and Kirby Fischer. Back row: Joey Stuckmayer, Nicholas Kotila, Will Stangl, Nate Solinger, Brayden Haberman and Derick Bakke. Middle: Max Barclay.
Pierz Pioneers junior Max Barclay put his name in the Pioneers baseball record books after driving in one more RBI in Pierz’s first game in the doubleheader against the Foley Falcons, Thursday, May 18.
The hit that gave him the record wasn’t one you’d expect, but it did just enough to drive in a run.
“He flared a weak hit to right field to break the record,” said Head Coach Dylan Pittman.
Pittman joked that Barclay’s hit was the weakest ball he’s hit all year, but it was a big one that tied the game back up for the Pioneers. That "weak" hit put him at 29 RBIs on the season, breaking the old record of 28 set by Lane Girtz back in 2016.
Unfortunately, the game Barclay broke the record resulted in a very close 5-4 loss in extra innings. Foley ended up scoring in the bottom of the 10th for the go-ahead win.
Barclay’s hit was an RBI double. In his other two at bats, the Falcons must have known how vital he was to the Pioneers’ scoring, so they walked him twice.
Kaden Kruschek, Chase Becker and Bo Woitalla all drove in one run each and Kirby Fischer recorded three hits.
On the mound, Fischer pitched 4.1 innings. He struck out four batters, walked one and gave up just one unearned run on four hits.
Despite the loss, the team still celebrated the huge accomplishment Barclay had just achieved and they were determined to end the night with another win.
In the second game, the Pioneers took over the game, winning 9-6. After holding a 3-2 lead they exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. They were able to hold off the Falcons to end up splitting the doubleheader.
Barclay added two more RBIs to his total, putting him at 31 on the season. He finished the game with just one hit, but that one hit was enough to drive in two runners. He was also walked once.
Kruschek, Joey Stuckmayer, Wes Woitalla and Kyle Winscher all drove in one run each, with Wes and Reese Young cracking off doubles.
On the mound, Kruschek pitched the majority of the game, six innings. He struck out four batters, walked five and gave up four runs on four hits.
The Pioneers improved to 8-4 and traveled to Pequot Lakes, Friday, May 19. They took another loss, losing 7-3.
Bo Woitalla recorded one RBI on two hits and Fischer recorded an RBI single. Young sent one pitch flying over the fence for a solo home run.
Brayden Haberman pitched five innings for the Pioneers. He finished with six strikeouts, four walks and five earned runs on five hits.
The tough loss drops the Pioneers to 8-5 on the season. They look to get back on track Monday, May 22, in Holdingford.
