barclay

The Pioneers celebrate Max Barclay setting the new Pierz school record for most RBIs in a single season. Pictured, front (from left): Weston Woitalla, Reese Young, Chase Becker, Bo Woitalla, Kaden Kruschek, Kyle Winscher, Jack Prokott and Kirby Fischer. Back row: Joey Stuckmayer, Nicholas Kotila, Will Stangl, Nate Solinger, Brayden Haberman and Derick Bakke. Middle: Max Barclay. 

Pierz Pioneers junior Max Barclay put his name in the Pioneers baseball record books after driving in one more RBI in Pierz’s first game in the doubleheader against the Foley Falcons, Thursday, May 18.

The hit that gave him the record wasn’t one you’d expect, but it did just enough to drive in a run.

