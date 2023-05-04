The Pierz Pioneers baseball team traveled to Albany, Thursday, April 27, for what was originally a double header against the Huskies. However, due to poor weather conditions, the teams were only able to play once before the rain suspended play. In the game, the Pioneers managed to outlast the Huskies, 13-10, to take their second win of the season.
Pierz jumped out to a quick lead, scoring four runs in the first and one in the second, taking a 5-0 lead. Each team exchanged one run over the next two innings.
In the sixth, the Pioneers held a 7-1 lead before the Huskies found a rhythm, scoring six straight runs to tie the game.
In the final inning, the Pioneers responded by scoring six runs of their own, and with the game on the line, they were able to keep their opponent from mounting a comeback, earning their second win, 13-10.
Max Barclay, once again, drove in eight runs for the Pioneers. He hit his second grand slam of the season, in just the first inning. Barclay’s 16 total RBIs on the season in just two games, puts him in a great position to contend with the school’s record of 28 RBIs in a single season. Barclay also scored once and was walked once.
Kirby Fischer drove in two runs on four hits, including a double. He scored three times and was walked once. Kaden Kruschek and Weston Woitalla each drove in a run and recorded a double.
On the mound, Barclay pitched five innings. He struck out four batters, walked eight and gave up three runs on four hits.
Improving to 2-0, the Pioneers traveled to Zimmerman, Monday, May 1.
Pierz continued its impressive run with a 15-0 shutout victory over the Thunder. Reese Young and Fischer combined for just one hit given up on the mound. Young pitched four innings, striking out four batters, walking one and allowing the single hit. Fischer pitched for one inning and struck out three batters.
Barclay’s performance at the plate wasn’t his usual eight RBI outing. Instead the Pioneer drove in five runs, bringing his total to 21 in just three games. Barclay also recorded three hits on three at bats, including a double.
Woitalla had a great game as well. Woitalla drove in three runs on his one hit, which was a double. He was walked once and scored once.
Keeping the win streak alive, the Pioneers host Milaca for a doubleheader, Thursday, May 4.
USA Patriots
The Upsala/Swanville Area Patriots were unable to come back against Border West, Thursday, April 27. After being down 5-2 after four and a half innings, they were able to find momentum in the bottom of the fifth to score four runs to take their first lead of the game, 6-5. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep the lead, giving up one run in the sixth and four in the seventh, ultimately dropping them to 1-2 on the season with a 10-6 loss.
Tyson Leners drove in two runs on the day, on a two-run home run. He also stole a base, scored once and was walked once. Hunter Moore drove in one run on one hit and recorded a stolen base.
The Patriots rotated through five pitchers throughout the game, but the batters from Border West didn’t seem to be shaken at all. None of the pitchers from USA could find any rhythm, as they combined for one strikeout, six walks and five runs on 10 hits.
The Patriots looked to bounce back Friday, April 28, when they took on Osakis on the road,
Unfortunately, the Silverstreaks managed to outlast the Patriots to hand them their third loss of the year, 7-6.
Sammy Primus and Max Lange both recorded two RBIs in the loss. Both Primus and Lange recorded doubles as well.
Jack Primus pitched five innings for the Patriots. In those five innings, he struck out five batters, walked three and gave up five runs, zero earned, on five hits.
USA dropped to 1-3 after the loss but hoped to get back on track against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday, May 2.
In the doubleheader, the teams split the games, with LPGE winning game one, 3-1, and USA winning game two, 8-4.
In game one, Hunter Boeckermann recorded the lone RBI. Boeckermann, Sammy Primus, Jack Primus and Moore recorded one hit each, with Sammy hitting a double.
Moore pitched six innings for USA, striking out four batters and walking two. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits.
The Patriots rebounded in the next game, recording eight total hits among eight different batters. Riley Johannes’ lone hit was a two-RBI triple and he also scored once.
Jack Primus’ lone hit was a solo home run.
Bryce Binek took the win on the mound, pitching for 3.2 innings. Binek struck out four batters, walked four and gave up one run on three hits.
With their record at 2-4, the Patriots host Browerville-Eagle Valley, Thursday, May 4.
Little Falls Flyers
The Flyers took on Foley, Friday, April 28, falling after a close battle, 7-5.
Carter Gwost led the team at the plate, driving in two runs on two hits, one being a double. He also scored once and was walked once.
Matt Filippi and Beau Thoma split the game on the mound, but Filippi took the loss. In 3.2 innings, Filippi struck out five batters, walked five and gave up five runs, all earned, on four hits. Thoma pitched for 3.1 innings, striking out four batters and giving up two runs, one earned on zero hits.
The loss dropped the Flyers to 3-2 after starting the season 3-0. Little Falls traveled to Albany, Monday, May 1, where they were able to bounce back with a 12-2 win.
Joey Welinski led the team at the plate in terms of RBIs, as he finished the night with three on one hit, which was a double. He also recorded a run and a stolen base.
Alex Oberton and Hudson Filippi drove in two runs each. Oberton also scored twice and was walked once and Hudson recorded a solo home run and a double. He was also walked twice.
On the mound, Gwost pitched five innings. He struck out five batters, walked six and allowed two runs, both earned, on two hits.
After a two game losing streak, the Flyers get back into the win column to improve to 4-2. They played Wednesday, May 3, against Detroit Lakes.
Royalton Royals
Royalton got an extended break from the competition after the poor weather conditions forced them to suspend play in their bout against Paynesville, April 27. They finally saw the field Monday, May 1, when they took on Kimball at home.
A sound performance all around allowed them to improve to 2-0 after an 11-6 victory. Leading the way for the Royals was Ethan Albright, who drove in three runs on his two hits, one being a double.
The Royals had one of their best hitting days at the plate. Will Gorecki, Brady Yourczek and Jameson Klug all enjoyed a successful day at the plate recording three hits each. Gorecki also recorded a double, three runs and three stolen bases. Yourczek hit a double, drove one run in and scored twice. Klug finished the game with two RBIs, two scores and a double.
Jonah Schneider took the win on the mound for the Royals. Pitching 3.1 innings, he struck out five batters, walked two and gave up zero runs on three hits.
Royalton improved to 2-0 and hosted Holdingford, Tuesday, May 2, beating out their conference rivals, 10-6.
The Royals exploded for five runs in two separate innings, the third and the fifth to come away with their third win. Yourczek led the team with three RBIs on two hits, one being a double.
Gorecki recorded three hits, two of which were doubles, and drove in one run and stole one base. Schneider and Drew Sowada both recorded two RBIs.
Cal Ollman took the mound for five innings. He struck out seven batters, walked one and gave up two runs, zero earned, on one hit.
Keeping an undefeated record, the 3-0 Royals travel to St. Cloud, Thursday, May 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.