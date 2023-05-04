The Pierz Pioneers baseball team traveled to Albany, Thursday, April 27, for what was originally a double header against the Huskies. However, due to poor weather conditions, the teams were only able to play once before the rain suspended play. In the game, the Pioneers managed to outlast the Huskies, 13-10, to take their second win of the season.

Pierz jumped out to a quick lead, scoring four runs in the first and one in the second, taking a 5-0 lead. Each team exchanged one run over the next two innings.

