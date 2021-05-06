Minnesota hit a major milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, as Gov. Tim Walz announced a timeline for ending pandemic-related restrictions.
The announcement included a target date of May 28 to end all indoor and outdoor capacity limits and a July 1 target to end mask requirements. Limits for outdoor dining and events, masking outdoors except at venues with more than 500 people and required closing times for bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces were lifted Friday, May 7.
“It’s been a long journey, but we did the things that needed to be done,” Walz said in noon remarks, Thursday. “The job is not done until it’s done, but the plan to finish it is on us now.”
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said there’s no need to wait for Memorial Day to end gathering limits.
He said the changes won’t let students finish the year with normal graduations and celebrations like proms, or allow for normal participation in sports and other summer activities.
“My reaction today is simple: Not good enough and not soon enough,” Gazelka said in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “The emergency is over and the mandates need to end.”
The July 1 target to end the mask mandate could even be moved up if the state hits a 70% vaccination rate for residents 16 and older. As of Thursday, it was 59%.
Morrison County is lagging behind the rest of the state, with 43% of the over-16 population — 11,307 people — receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
To help bridge that gap, Morrison County Public Health announced it will hold a vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Morrison County Government Center. The clinic is open to the general public, 18 and older, as Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Anyone interested should call Public Health to register at (320) 632-6664, no walk-ins will be accepted. At the time of registration, participants will be scheduled for a second dose on June 9.
The clinic comes as Morrison County’s overall COVID-19 numbers went up again between April 30 - May 6, after about two weeks of relatively steady decline.
A total of 4,144 cases have been reported in Morrison County since the beginning of the pandemic, 84 of those during the past week. That number was up slightly from the April 23 - 29 reporting period.
The active case rate climbed by 30, to 146 on Thursday compared to 116 on April 29. That means 44.1 people per 10,000 in the county are infected with COVID-19; a nine-person jump from a week before.
Hospitalizations also went up locally, with seven people being admitted between April 30 - May 6. That puts Morrison County at 253 since its first case was reported in April 2020. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the county at 60 total.
The hotspot for cases in Morrison County has become Little Falls. On May 6, 78 of the county’s 146 active cases — more than half — were in the county seat. Royalton tallied 25 cases while Bowlus and Swanville had nine each and Pierz reported eight.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s list of K-12 schools with known exposures still included Pierz Healy High School, Little Falls Community High School, Pioneer Elementary in Pierz and Royalton High School, as it has in recent weeks. On Thursday, however, Swanville Secondary School was added to that list.
Pierz Villa was removed from the state’s list of congregate living spaces known to have exposures, but Little Falls Heath Services Care Center was added. It joins Bridgeway Estates as county facilities on MDH’s list.
As a state, Minnesota added 10,289 new cases between April 30 - May 7 – about 1,300 fewer than the week before. The number of deaths remained steady, with 76 being reported during the past week. A total of 7,204 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19.
Nationwide, numbers slightly increased, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The number of new cases between April 28 - May 4 went up by about 26,000 over the previous week. More than 33 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and 575,491 have died. About 250 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“I know the last year has tested us. But we made those sacrifices to save lives until a vaccine could keep Minnesotans safe,” Walz said in his Thursday statement. “We all now have the ability to protect our loved ones. So go get your vaccines, Minnesota, and do your part to finally put this pandemic behind us.”
