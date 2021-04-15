Five students from Mary of Lourdes Middle School earned honorable mention for their History Day projects.
They include front row (from left): eighth-graders Gracie Ostendorf, Maddy Oslund and Georgia Lapos. Back row: Seventh-graders Abriana Welle and Brooke Litke.
All competed in the junior group documentary category. Welle and Litke, did their project The Tet Offensive at the Vietnam War and Ostendorf, Oslund and Lapos, did theirs on The History of the 19th Amendment.
This year’s contest was conducted virtually because of COVID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.