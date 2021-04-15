Honorable Mention
Submitted photo

Five students from Mary of Lourdes Middle School earned honorable mention for their History Day projects.

They include front row (from left): eighth-graders Gracie Ostendorf, Maddy Oslund and Georgia Lapos. Back row: Seventh-graders Abriana Welle and Brooke Litke.

All competed in the junior group documentary category. Welle and Litke, did their project The Tet Offensive at the Vietnam War and Ostendorf, Oslund and Lapos, did theirs on The History of the 19th Amendment.

This year’s contest was conducted virtually because of COVID.

