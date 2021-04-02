Mary of Lourdes (MOL) Catholic School in Little Falls named (from left): Alex Henry, Valerie Tenold and Georgia Lapos, as its Students of the Week.
Lapos is the daughter of Patrick and Kristy Lapos. She said she appreciated her education at MOL because of the close friendships she has created with all her classmates. She enjoyed playing games outside at the elementary school after the Catholic Schools Marathon.
Tenold is the daughter of Trish and Ryan Tenold and said what she likes best about the school is the people. While at MOL, she has participated in student council, band, jazz band, gymnastics and track.
Henry is the son of Sean and Jennifer Henry. He said he likes MOL because it is small enough that almost everyone is your friend.
