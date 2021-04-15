Twelve eighth graders from Mary of Lourdes Middle School advanced to the state competition with their History Day projects including front row (from left): Erica Matros, Nora Dalen, Valerie Tenold and Ava Haggerty; second row: Natalie Graeve, Elise Ballou, Gabby Czech and Marjory Zapzalka; and back row: Ainsley Kresha, Gabrielle Sobania, Riley Yorek and Peter Knopik.
All competed in the junior group documentary category. Kresha and Sobania did their project on Pablo Escobar, the First Narco Terrorist; Yorek and Knopik – The Bay of Pigs; Graeve and Ballou – Rosie the Riveter and the Roles of Women During WWII; Czech and Zapzalka – American Women Code Breakers of WWII; Matros and Dalen – The Pony Express; Tenold and Haggerty – The Equal Rights Amendment.
History Day is run through computer classes taught by Brian Hurd. Statewide results will be announced May 2.
