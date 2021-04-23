Students at Mary of Lourdes (from left): eighth-grader Ben Henry (second place), fifth-grader Myla Ballou (first place) and seventh-grader Mariessa Schutz (third place), placed in the district level spelling bee.
The local spelling bee was held March 4, with the top three advancing to the regional bee, which was held virtually March 23.
No one advanced past the regional bee.
