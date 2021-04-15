Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) in Little Falls named its students of the week including (from left): Gabrielle Sobania, Marjory Zapzalka and Evan Schneider.
Sobania is the daughter of Monique and Rich Sobania, and enjoyed field trips such as Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom and Long Lake.
Zapzalka, daughter of Christine and Terry Zapzalka, likes the small classes and great friends at MOLMS. She participates in many activities including volleyball, softball, 4-H, MRR swimming, Yearbook, band and Jazz band.
Schneider, son of Cecelia and Luke Schneider, likes MOLMS because everybody is very friendly, kind and helpful.
