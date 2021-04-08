Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls named its students of the week including (from left): Isobel Christenson, Ainsley Kresha and Ben Henry.
Christensen, daughter of Lisa and Kyle Christensen, likes that Mary of Lourdes School (MOL) feels like family. Her favorite teacher, Brian Hurd, makes the lesson fun and practical by dressing up for ancient cultures.
Henry is the son of Jen and Sean Henry, said he likes that the classes are small and you can get to know everyone. His favorite class is art.
Kresha, daughter of Wendy and Ron Kresha, said her favorite thing about MOL would be elementary school, with memories of playing on the snowhill. Her favorite field trip was to the Long Lake Conservation Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.