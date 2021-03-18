Students of the Week

Mary of Lourdes School’s Students of the Week include (from left): Steven Schilling, Gabby Czech and Elise Ballou.

 Submitted photo

The staff at Mary of Lourdes (MOL) School in Little Falls has named three students as Students of the Week.

Elise Ballou, daughter of Dwight and Aimee Ballou, enjoys attending Mary of Lourdes School (MOL) because she really likes the students and staff and feels it’s a fun community. While at MOL, Ballou has been involved in band since fourth grade, jazz band since fifth grade, the spelling bee, tennis, gymnastics and track.

Steven Schilling, son of Paul and Angie Schilling, enjoys being able to attend church every week as an MOL student. He said his favorite MOL teacher was Mrs. Gau in first grade because she was really nice, and she loved penguins.

Gabby Czech, daughter of Bradley and Elizabeth Czech, likes the small class sizes at MOL because she has more time with her teachers. She said she feels like they have all become like a family, and she isn’t quite ready to say goodbye. Czech’s favorite MOL memory is the sixth grade field trip to the Capitol where they visited the Minnesota History Museum and were able to sit in the airplane.

