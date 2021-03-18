The staff at Mary of Lourdes (MOL) School in Little Falls has named three students as Students of the Week.
Elise Ballou, daughter of Dwight and Aimee Ballou, enjoys attending Mary of Lourdes School (MOL) because she really likes the students and staff and feels it’s a fun community. While at MOL, Ballou has been involved in band since fourth grade, jazz band since fifth grade, the spelling bee, tennis, gymnastics and track.
Steven Schilling, son of Paul and Angie Schilling, enjoys being able to attend church every week as an MOL student. He said his favorite MOL teacher was Mrs. Gau in first grade because she was really nice, and she loved penguins.
Gabby Czech, daughter of Bradley and Elizabeth Czech, likes the small class sizes at MOL because she has more time with her teachers. She said she feels like they have all become like a family, and she isn’t quite ready to say goodbye. Czech’s favorite MOL memory is the sixth grade field trip to the Capitol where they visited the Minnesota History Museum and were able to sit in the airplane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.