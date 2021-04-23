Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) in Little Falls named its students of the week including (from left): Natalie Graeve, Riley Yorek and Claire Anderson.
Anderson, daughter of Andrea and Greg Anderson, enjoys all of the teachers, but her favorite class is Language Arts because they read a lot of books and do cool things like write poems and give speeches in front of the class.
Graeve, daughter of Ann and Matt Graeve, participates in tennis, track, and jazz band. She plays piano, clarinet, oboe and tenor saxophone.
Yorek, son of Adam and Jackie Yorek, enjoys gym because he likes to be active and likes the competition.
