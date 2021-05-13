Students of the Week
Emma, left, daughter of Sam and Ashley Catlin, and Ava, daughter of Butch and Melissa Haggerty, have been chosen as Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) Students of the Week.

Catlin said she likes MOLMS because she has been able to get to know her classmates and teachers really well.

Haggerty said her favorite class is science because she loves doing fun experiments and labs.

