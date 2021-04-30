Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) has been competing in the National Geographic Society Geo Bee since 2004.
Only about 20% of the schools that normally participate registered for this year’s Geo Bee, so the National Geographic Society chose to cancel this year’s contest. The decision was made to continue the tradition at MOLMS and conduct a school-only Geo Bee.
All students in grades 5-8 were given the opportunity to take a pre-test to determine who would be in the top 10. Students with the top 10 scores, in alphabetical order, were Elise Ballou, Isaac Bellefeuille, Izzy Christensen, Natalie Graeve, Alex Henry, Ben Henry, Courtney Herdering, Mariesa Schutz, Marjory Zapzalka, and Marshall Zapzalka.
Those students competed in the school Geo Bee April 27. The contest went down to Graeve and Schutz, with Schutz correctly answering the last question to become the school champion.
Pictured are front row (from left): Alex Henry, Marjory Zapzalka, Elise Ballou and Courtney Herdering. Back row: Isaac Bellefeuille, Ben Henry, Izzy Christensen, Natalie Graeve, Mariesa Schutz and Marshall Zapzalka.
