Students of the Week

Mary of Lourdes Catholic School in Little Falls named (from left): Erica Matros, Peter Knopik and Maddy Oslund, as its Students of the Week. Matros is the daughter of Amy Jo and Tim Matros. She participated in the One-Act play, Knowledge Bowl, volleyball and yearbook. Knopik is the son of Lance and Dawn Knopik and enjoys his math class, because teacher Greg Emerson has a fun way of teaching math and always jokes around. Oslund, daughter of Matt and Sommer Oslund, said language arts is her most valuable class, because they have to use professional words in meetings and interviews.

