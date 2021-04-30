Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) in Little Falls named its students of the week including (from left): Lucas Jendro, Gracie Ostendorf and Nora Dalen.
Dalen, daughter of Anita and Jerry Dalen, said religion is her favorite class, she she feels language arts is the most valuable because people need to know how to read every day of their lives.
Jendro, son of Shawn and Jodi Jendro, enjoys math because it is pretty fun and he knows he will need it later in life.
Ostendorf, daughter of Michele and James Ostendorf, feels her most valuable class is language arts because it helped her learn how to spell, use words correctly and speak more naturally. Science is also important because it helps her know what is happening in the world and how her body works so she can take care of it.
