Marriage on the horizon for Rice couple

After going steady since early 2017, Allen Petron of Rice finally popped the question to his girlfriend, Tana Dirks of Rice. While he wasn’t nervous at all as far as asking her to marry him, Petron said it was scarier to ask her dad, Dale Dirks of Rice, for permission.
“He was like, ‘I don’t know why you’re asking me. She’s the one who’s got to say yes,’” he said.
Petron said that initially he had planned to propose to Dirks in 2020, but when his twin sister, Kristen, became engaged around the same time he was about to ask Dirks, he knew that out of respect he had to wait to avoid stealing their thunder.
In July 2021, Dirks and Petron traveled to Glacier National Park in Montana for vacation. In hindsight, Dirks said there were several things that happened before Petron proposed that should have tipped her off.
“Thankfully it didn’t,” Petron said.
One was Petron asking if his friend, Alex Patton of Rice, could come along on their trip as they consider Patton as family. Unsuspecting, Dirks was all for it, thinking they could take turns driving and they could do different activities together so she would have some time to herself, she said.
The second was his encouragement of her getting her nails done before they left. Since she and Kristen often get together to do so, Dirks said she thought nothing of it when they did so the Friday before they departed. When she joked with Dirks, as she had from time to time in the past, that he should pay for her to get her nails done, her suspicion wasn’t raised when he offered to pay for it. Since he didn’t have a Venmo account set up to send her the money, he asked her for her help.
The third was when she went to retrieve a photo from his cellphone to use as a profile photo, she noticed that he had several photos of different rings. Looking back, Dirks said it made her wonder what that was all about it, but that she couldn’t remember if they were photos of rings she liked she had sent to him previously.
Once they were out in Montana, Petron said he had planned to propose to Dirks on top of Logan’s Pass. At an elevation of 6,646 feet, it is the highest point on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. His plans soon changed after it started raining, hailing and snowing.
“So we turned around, went back and just sat in the truck. We were all just drenched, and he was like, ‘Now what?’” Dirks said.
About an hour later, the weather cleared and the three drove to visit Saint Mary Falls, a scenic 35-foot water fall in Glacier National Park, which is accessible through a hiking trail.
“You look at the water and it’s just like crystal clear blue. It is so gorgeous,” she said.
Throughout their journey, Patton was ready with his camera to capture memories. Dirks said that since he usually snaps a lot of photos in general, she didn’t really think much of it. Once they made their way down the trail, they were alone by the water. Petron asked his friend to take a photo of he and Dirks. Standing side-by-side, Dirks said she felt him shaking and thought it was somewhat odd, but just figured it was because he was cold.
When Petron went down on one knee and proposed to Dirks, her response was what most men fear the most. She started to cry and repeatedly said, “No, no, no.”
“It was a process, like the ugliest crying ever. I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” she said.
Dirks said it only took him a few seconds to realize she was crying out of happiness.
The ring Petron gave Dirks is a 14K white gold with a round brilliant diamond in the center and a cushion-shaped diamond halo. The open-detail freeform diamond band contains 124 small diamonds.
Petron said he purchased the ring at D.J. Bitzan. While Dirks had sent him a photos of a few different ring styles she liked, Petron decided to go for something in between and ultimately find the one he felt was the right one.
“I absolutely love it,” Dirks said.
Dirks said it also meant more to her that he had picked it out and hadn’t just gone with an exact replica of one of the photos she had sent.
Later, one of the photos Patton took of the proposal was featured on one of D.J. Bitzan’s billboards in the St. Cloud area. It was a cool experience, the couple said.
Given that Dirks and Petron have seven weddings to attend this year and are in one of them, they have decided to take the year for themselves. It will also give them time to plan their own wedding as well as give them different ideas by seeing other people’s choice of decor and themes.
At this time, the couple plans to hold their wedding sometime in January, February or March of 2023. They plan to invite about 250 to 300 people and to have no children other than Petron’s nephew present at the wedding and at the reception. Given that both of them are from very large families, the couple said if children were included, the number of people attending would easily rise to about 700 or so.
Parents of the bride are Dale and Linda Dirks of Rice and of the groom, John and the late, Pam Petron.
The couple plans to have six bridesmaids and groomsmen, but haven’t completely decided on whom they will ask. However, Patton will be the best man and Dirks’ brother Joey’s girlfriend, Alyssa Sanders of Fargo, N.D. will be her maid of honor. In addition to two ushers for the wedding, Dirks said she will have two personal attendants.
For the color of the bridesmaid dresses, Dirks is opting either for bright red or sage green. Given the colder temperatures in the early months of the year, the fabric will be velvet to help keep them warm, she said. The groomsmen will be dressed in a medium grey colored suit with a bow tie. Petron’s tuxedo will be in a dark grey.
Dirks said she is looking forward to going dress shopping for herself. She has an idea of what she wants, but as per tradition, will keep it a secret from Petron once she has decided which one she wants. However, she plans to wear a crown, she said.
A day or two after the wedding, Petron and Dirks plan to escape the cold for a tropical climate for their honeymoon.
As the couple already lives together, Petron and Dirks believe not a whole lot will change once they are married. They have bought land together and are planning to build their own home in the near future. It is an endeavor they are both very excited about.
From time to time, they have asked couples who have been married for several decades what the secret to a long and good marriage is. From one woman Dirks was told that marriage is not always each giving 50%, as sometimes one spouse may be going through something, and the other will have to give more than 50%. Another they have heard is the importance of good communication.
Petron said there is one consistent advice he has received from married men.
“Whatever the wife says, she’s right,” he said.
