Marine veteran recalls end of WWII

Thousands of lives lost; their dreams and plans for the future forever gone. Loved ones left with the memory of each soul.
As Americans across the nation bow their heads in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, it is also a reminder of how precious life is.
“It’s hard to explain. Thousands were killed. I was lucky,” said Ray Loidolt, 96, who is a native of Pierz, but lives in Little Falls.
Ray Loidolt served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and later became very active in the Pierz American Legion, Post 341.
Loidolt was 19 when he was drafted into the Marines in early 1944. The draft notice didn’t come as a surprise. That was just how things were back then. His older brother, Leander, had also already been drafted.
“You were used to it. If you were drafted, you had to go. Otherwise, they would have come and got you,” he said.
Private First Class Loidolt was sent to training on Parris Island in South Carolina. It was very rough on all. Shortly before Christmas, he returned home to the family farm on furlough for six weeks. Once back on Parris Island, he completed two weeks of combat training before being sent to another military base for even more combat training. He also spent some time training at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“There was a lot of combat training,” he said.
Before Loidolt was deployed overseas, he was sent to a military base in California to train him on how to use a Browning automatic rifle.
Once training was completed, he and thousands of other servicemen were sent by ship to Tokyo, Japan. However, on the way over the Pacific Ocean, World War II ended, after the United States dropped the second atomic bomb, Aug. 9, 1945, over Nagasaki, Japan. The first atomic bomb had detonated Aug. 6, 1945, over Hiroshima, Japan.
“That’s what saved us,” he said.
Because the war had ended, the ship Loidolt was on was redirected to China. The passageway was deemed safer. However, it wasn’t without a few challenges that could test the bravest.
On their way to China, they encountered a hurricane that tossed the ship about in 24-foot waves.
“That was something else. It was even worse than the bomb. It was storming so bad. You couldn’t sleep through it either,” he said.
What made the ordeal even scarier was the fact that he couldn’t swim. All he could do was to pray, he said.
The ship Loidolt was on also had to carefully move through a mined area. It took them about three days to get through.
“The ocean was full of mines. You could hear them scraping on the ship as we passed through,” he said.
Later on, Loidolt, along with the thousands of his fellow Marines, returned to California on a Navy destroyer. As on their way in to China, they also had to make it through the mine field once again. It wasn’t until later after they returned stateside that they found out that the majority of the mines had been diffused.
“Not all, but a lot of them,” he said.
All in all, Loidolt said, it took them about six weeks to reach China and another six weeks to return home. Being back stateside was a good feeling. Loidolt was also offered a higher rank under the condition that he enlisted for another two years. He did not, was honorable discharged in Illinois and returned to his family farm in Pierz.
Looking back at how differently life would have been had the war not ended, Loidolt believes he would have likely died. After all, as he was trained with using the Browning automatic rifle, he would have been one of the first ones off the ship.
“I was fearful of going to war,” he said.
Later, Loidolt met his wife, Bernadine, at a dance at the ballroom in Pierz. They were married Sept. 11, 1951 and will celebrate their 70th anniversary in a few months.
They had five children, Karen, Marvin, Gladys, Joseph and Janet, and later 12 grandchildren. However, one of his grandchildren, Shawn Grittner, died tragically in a car accident, Sept. 17, 1998, at the age of 21.
“It was the worst thing that could have happened. You never get over it. He was one helluva kid, very smart,” Loidolt said.
Over the years, he has also been blessed with many great-grandchildren, a total of 32, he said.
After his service in the United States Marine Corps, Loidolt worked as a mechanic for several decades. He was also very involved with the Pierz American Legion Post 341, where he was presented with a certificate in April acknowledging his 75 years as a member of the post. Over the years, he has also served the post in most leadership positions was also a long-time member of the Honor Guard and was often heard playing the bugle at funerals and special events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.